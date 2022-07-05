THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS UNVEILS THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2022

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, today reveals its list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th ahead of the annual awards ceremony, taking place on Monday 18th July in London. The annual list is created by a gender-balanced voting panel comprising 1,080 independent authorities in the world of gastronomy, from renowned international chefs and food journalists to travelling gastronomes. The extended ranking is created from the same voting process as The World's 50 Best Restaurants and shines a spotlight on hospitality establishments worldwide.

The 51-100 list includes 20 new entries from 15 different cities, from Mexico City to Melbourne

The 51-100 list includes restaurants in 22 territories across six continents

14 establishments are from Asia , 13 from Europe , 11 from North America , 2 from the Middle East , 2 from Africa , 1 from Oceania, and 7 from South America

Restaurants from 5 new destinations have been added including Argentina , China (Mainland) , Germany , Singapore and UAE compared to last year's 51-100 list

The highest new entry in the 51-100 list is Trèsind Studio, Dubai , UAE at No.57

Asia has 14 entries in the extended ranking this year spread across seven cities, including two restaurants from Tokyo – Sazenka (No.59) and new entry Sézanne (No.82). There are two new entries from the UAE: Trèsind Studio (No.57) and Orfali Bros Bistro (No.87), both in Dubai. Additional debutants include two from Mexico City in the form of Rosetta (No.60) and Máximo Bistrot (No.89), as well as three restaurants in France: Table by Bruno Verjus (No.77) in Paris, AM par Alexandre Mazzia (No.80) in Marseille, recently named the American Express One To Watch winner, and Flocons de Sel (No.99) in Megève. For the 51-100 list, click here.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We're thrilled to see 20 new entries join the extended list. It's great to celebrate a wide range of restaurants and the teams behind them as the gastronomic world continues to recover and rebuild following the huge challenges faced during the pandemic."

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will be streamed live on the 50 Best Facebook page here and YouTube channel here beginning at 20:30 (UK time) on 18 July.

