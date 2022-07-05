Pearl Meyer CEO and Senior Consultant Named to NACD's Directorship 100

—Award recognizes corporate governance experts for leadership and impact on boardroom practices and performance—

BOSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Meyer CEO Beth Florin and Senior Managing Director Jannice Koors, head of the firm's consulting services, have been named to the National Association of Corporate Directors' (NACD) 2022 Directorship 100, an annual list of influential individuals who exemplify excellence in boardroom leadership.

For 16 years the NACD Directorship 100 awards have recognized peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. Directorship 100 recipients are evaluated on their demonstrated commitment to promoting high-caliber governance practices including strategic planning, risk oversight, executive compensation, and transparency.

Florin, who was named CEO of Pearl Meyer earlier this year, is an industry expert in pay equity and a frequent contributor to NACD publications, writing on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in organizations and the boardroom.

Koors has been a Directorship 100 honoree 15 times since the inception of the award in 2006. She will be leading NACD's Compensation Committee Focus Forum during the annual NACD Summit October 8-11, 2022. Koors also directs the research and development of the annual Pearl Meyer/NACD Director Compensation Report, is an NACD Governance Fellow, and serves as faculty for the NACD's Master Class programs.

As one of its longest-tenured Strategic Content Partners, Pearl Meyer works closely with NACD on numerous research, thought leadership, and educational initiatives designed to guide directors and boards as they navigate increasingly complex corporate governance challenges and seek to maximize their organizations' long-term value.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, and San Jose.

