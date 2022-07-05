Memic Innovative Surgery Announces its Rebrand to Momentis Surgical™ to Reflect Corporate Transformation

Proprietary technology Hominis® Surgical System, first-of-its-kind surgical robot with humanoid-shaped arms, also rebranded to Anovo™ Surgical System

Company also highlights clinical data of surgical system in multiple presentations at SRS 2022 Annual Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (Memic), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that it has rebranded to become Momentis Surgical™ and has changed the name of its proprietary technology from Hominis® Surgical System to Anovo™ Surgical System. The company first unveiled the rebrand in a special on-site event called "Project M" on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery (SRS) 2022 Annual Meeting in Florida.

"We are pleased to announce our new identity as Momentis Surgical. As an innovative and visionary technology company, we want to ensure that our brand aligns with our vision and core values and reflects our expanded corporate mission to transform the field of robotic surgery in a range of indications using next-generation surgical robots that provide a human touch, mirroring the movements of the human body to enable surgeons to perform procedures previously unimaginable," said Dvir Cohen, chief executive officer of Momentis. "We believe the name Momentis captures not only where we find ourselves as a company today, but it reflects our inspiration for future growth as an organization."

At SRS 2022, the company also highlighted clinical data of the Anovo System in seven presentations including four oral presentations. In one of the oral presentations, titled "Advancements in Robotic Gynecology: Vaginal Robotics," Ricardo E. Estape, MD, gynecologic surgeon and director, HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology, Kendall Hospital and Erica Stockwell, DO, MBA, FACOG, gynecologic surgeon, AdventHealth Celebration, reviewed the history of robotic surgery and the clinical benefits of the transvaginal approach to gynecological surgery. Dr. Estape also discussed his clinical experience with the Anovo System, as the first surgeon in the U.S. to ever perform a robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy using this technology. He has performed six patient procedures to-date, all completed with good results and all patients were discharged from the hospital same day post-surgery.

The Anovo System is indicated for use in robotic-assisted transvaginal benign surgical procedures including benign hysterectomy, salpingectomy, oophorectomy, adnexectomy, and ovarian cyst removal. Multiple instruments can be introduced to the body through a single portal and the unprecedented articulation of the robotic ARMS offers optimal access and working angles. Anovo requires a much smaller footprint and costs significantly less than conventional robotic systems, making it possible for more hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to acquire the system and offer more patients the benefits of less invasive robotic surgery.

In June 2022, Momentis announced the first U.S. patient procedures were successfully performed using the Anovo System for robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial.

About Momentis Surgical™

Momentis Surgical (formerly Memic Innovative Surgery) is a medical device company founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Momentis is dedicated to transforming the field of robotic surgery by developing innovative small footprint, cost-effective, robotic-assisted technologies and techniques for a growing number of clinical applications. Our goal is to empower surgeons to perform minimally invasive, complex procedures, enabling better patient outcomes, lowering cost of care, and opening access to more surgeons, patients, hospitals, and surgery centers across the globe. For more information, visit: https://www.momentissurgical.com/.

Media Contact:

Lynn Granito

Berry & Company Public Relations

lgranito@berrypr.com

973-818-3732

Investor Contact:

Greg Chodaczek

Gilmartin Group

greg@gilmartinir.com

347-620-7010

View original content:

SOURCE Memic