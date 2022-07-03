Bartering for a Better Future: Why the Barter System is Making a Comeback

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though it's a gardening supply company, Backyard Farming Supply is focused on staying current on relevant economic trends; one of them being the resurgence of the barter system. The barter system has been around since the dawn of time, and it's poised to make a comeback in America as food costs continue to rise. In fact, according to CNN Money, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says food prices could potentially increase by 30% - 50% this year alone. What's more, they are expecting that this trend will continue over the next four years. As these prices continue to climb, bartering your own produce could be an excellent way to help you save money and keep your food budget in check!

The Argument For Bartering

Whether you believe in bartering as an economic system, it's hard to argue with its efficiency. In our current monetary climate, fair value for products and services can vary from person to person—and although I may think that a $30 yoga class is worth $20 to me, another person may think it's worth $50. By swapping goods and services and agreeing on an equal exchange of value, both parties are content; everyone wins. And although cash works just fine for most of us, cash is also susceptible to inflation—bartering offers a way to dodge those pesky price increases.

The Growing Trend in Goods Exchanging

A growing number of people are increasingly trading garden produce in exchange for goods and services. With food costs rising, local organic produce seems to increase rapidly in value. And starting a garden can bring value home. One woman told of trading her first batch of homemade tomato sauce in exchange for two hours' worth of house cleaning services and a yard clean-up. A real estate agent used fresh lemons from his backyard to secure a free car detail. The list goes on... gardeners need cleaning services, and houses need gardening care. By connecting supply with demand, you gain cash flow and fresh organic fruits and vegetables from your backyard! Talk about getting both ends covered!

How to Get Started with a Community Exchange

Your local community is a great place to start. When you join a community bartering organization, you'll probably get most of your trade value from your local area—at least at first. Eventually, as your reputation grows, you can extend far beyond that regional network to find willing and giving barterers throughout North America. The point is that no matter where you live in the world, there are people who will want what you have to offer.

There may be growing pains, but it's okay

Like in any new business or endeavor, there might be growing pains, and it may take time to build a solid reputation. However, as long as you don't overcharge people and take great care of your clients, there is no doubt that if you are organized and effective with your marketing strategy, you'll reach your goals very quickly. Furthermore, as more people sign on to this system, more goods will be traded, leading to increased availability of goods which will help offset costs due to inflation. As everyone gets into the bartering game, they'll also be able to save money by not having to spend so much on things they didn't really need anyway. After all, you can't spend what you don't have!

