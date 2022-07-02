Get Rich and Get Healthy by Growing Your Own Food!

BROOMFIELD, Colo, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best way to get rich and get healthy at the same time? Grow your own food! Not only can you become healthier by eating fresh produce and avoiding processed foods, but you can also grow your wealth as well as you save money on groceries and get some cash back from selling your excess produce at local farmer's markets or to friends and family. So follow this step-by-step guide from Backyard Farming Supply to getting rich and getting healthy by growing your own food!

What Do I Need to Know About Planting My First Garden?

If you're just starting, it can be overwhelming to learn about all the different aspects of gardening. First things first, though: start with something you are passionate about. When your interest is high, and your motivation is strong, you'll have an easier time growing a successful garden. One option to consider would be planting flowers or herbs that attract pollinators. You may also want to consider which type of fruits or vegetables you want at harvest time; think summer squash versus winter squash, for example. Even if veggies don't grow well in your area, don't worry--there are many other options for planting a great garden.

What Kind of Vegetables Can I Plant in My Garden ?

Most vegetables can be grown in most climates. However, some vegetables are better suited to different conditions. When planning your garden, it's best to select vegetables that do well in your specific area. It will save you time and money while producing a great harvest. Like humans, plants differ greatly in their water and temperature requirements. Vegetables should also be selected for their growing habits, maturity times, and how much sunlight they need.

When Should I Start Planning My Garden?

If you live in an area that gets a lot of frost, then you want to plan as early as possible to get your seedlings started indoors. If there's even a slight chance of frost where you live, use seedling covers to protect your plants when they go outdoors. Frost might be good for bread, but it is a garden's worst enemy. To prevent freezing temperatures from damaging your garden's potential bounty, plant varieties that grow well in your climate zone.

Will I Need to Use Pesticides or Fertilizers?

Plants will benefit from applying fertilizers and soil amendments as needed, especially if you are growing your own food. Some plants are more sensitive than others and will require additional maintenance and care. In general, it is better to stay organic and safe for you, your family, and your environment. Fertilizer and pesticide products from Backyard Farming Supply will ensure your plants stay healthy and clean.

A Few Final Thoughts on Getting Started.

Getting started is perhaps what holds most people back, but as with most things in life, a little goes a long way. Keep it simple and find your groove. Planting small garden beds and containers not only gives you practice getting dirty but also can help you appreciate just how much food you get to eat compared to most of our world's population—and that alone may be enough to inspire you to plant even more next year.

