Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales in June and First Half 2022

- Electrified vehicles including battery, fuel cell, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent more than one-quarter of total year-to-date sales volume
- 20 electrified vehicle options between Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, down 17.9 percent on a volume basis and down 21.1 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2021. June 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 39,965, representing 23.5 percent of total monthly sales.
For the first half of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,045,697 vehicles, down 19.1 percent on a volume basis and down 19.6 percent on a DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 266,413, representing 25.5 percent of total year-to-date sales.
Toyota division posted June sales of 147,495 vehicles, down 18.3 percent on a volume basis and down 21.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 914,609 vehicles, down 19.4 percent on a volume basis and down 19.9 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 22,660 vehicles, down 15.2 percent on a volume basis and down 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 131,088 vehicles, down 16.9 percent on a volume basis and down 17.4 on a DSR basis.
"Despite the ongoing inventory challenges, so far this year, we launched a number of highly anticipated new products, including the Toyota battery electric bZ4X, Tundra and hybrid Tundra, and the Lexus LX, while continuing to closely focus on taking care of our customers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Later this year, customers can expect even more electrified, refreshed and limited edition Toyota and Lexus products that fit their lifestyles, all with the safety, quality and fun-to-drive features expected from us."
June and First Half 2022 Highlights
TMNA:
- First half sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.5 percent of total sales
- 20 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options
- TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 125,000 at nearly 230 dealers; an additional 105 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.
Toyota Division:
- Best ever month Corolla Cross: 4,639
- Best ever month GR86: 6,116
- Best ever first half RAV4 Hybrid: 86,673
- Best ever first half GR86: 6,116
Lexus Division:
- Best ever month NX PHV: 628
- Best ever first half RXhL: 6,116
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands, plus its nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at its nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.
Media Contact:
Ed Hellwig
469.292.1165
edward.hellwig@toyota.com
Media Websites:
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
June 2022
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL %
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
170,155
207,331
-21.1
-17.9
1,045,697
1,291,879
-19.6
-19.1
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
147,495
180,623
-21.5
-18.3
914,609
1,134,166
-19.9
-19.4
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
22,660
26,708
-18.4
-15.2
131,088
157,713
-17.4
-16.9
COROLLA
19,716
21,356
-11.2
-7.7
116,832
155,531
-25.4
-24.9
SUPRA
563
787
-31.2
-28.5
2,684
4,548
-41.4
-41.0
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
1,306
27
4,551.0
4,737.0
6,177
1,034
493.5
497.4
MIRAI
253
109
123.2
132.1
1,358
1,597
-15.5
-15.0
AVALON
2,219
1,289
65.5
72.1
8,120
10,328
-21.9
-21.4
PRIUS
1,950
5,828
-67.8
-66.5
20,214
38,763
-48.2
-47.9
CAMRY
23,192
31,905
-30.1
-27.3
135,925
177,671
-24.0
-23.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
49,199
61,310
-22.8
-19.8
291,310
389,673
-25.7
-25.2
IS
2,010
2,177
-11.2
-7.7
10,911
13,393
-19.1
-18.5
RC
319
311
-1.4
2.6
1150
1,702
-32.9
-32.4
ES
3,710
4,353
-18.0
-14.8
21,878
22,792
-4.6
-4.0
GS
1
1
-4
0
2
70
-97.2
-97.1
LS
274
338
-22.1
-18.9
1248
2,251
-44.9
-44.6
LC
103
280
-64.6
-63.2
833
1,575
-47.5
-47.1
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
6,417
7,461
-17.3
-14.0
36,022
41,784
-14.4
-13.8
TOTAL TMNA CAR
55,616
68,771
-22.2
-19.1
327,332
431,457
-24.6
-24.1
C-HR
1,144
2,796
-60.7
-59.1
9,080
24,443
-63.1
-62.9
BZ4X
33
0
0
0
232
0
0
0
RAV4
33,200
36,027
-11.4
-7.8
200,885
221,195
-9.8
-9.2
COROLLA CROSS
4,646
0
0
0
22,315
0
0
0
VENZA
2,546
4,781
-48.8
-46.7
18,666
35,834
-48.3
-47.9
HIGHLANDER
15,970
24,036
-36.1
-33.6
117,403
144,380
-19.2
-18.7
4RUNNER
7,496
9,327
-22.7
-19.6
66,829
69,949
-5.1
-4.5
SEQUOIA
19
736
-97.5
-97.4
477
4,338
-89.1
-89.0
LAND CRUISER
0
240
-100.0
-100.0
39
3,550
-98.9
-98.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
65,054
77,944
-19.7
-16.5
435,926
503,690
-14.0
-13.5
SIENNA
4,805
8,834
-47.7
-45.6
34,409
57,642
-40.7
-40.3
TACOMA
21,339
24,911
-17.6
-14.3
108,648
139,296
-22.5
-22.0
TUNDRA
7,098
7,624
-10.5
-6.9
44,316
43,865
0.4
1.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
28,437
32,535
-16.0
-12.6
152,964
183,161
-17.0
-16.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
98,296
119,313
-20.8
-17.6
623,299
744,493
-16.8
-16.3
UX
543
1,552
-66.4
-65.0
5,929
9,524
-38.2
-37.7
NX
3,737
5,747
-37.5
-35.0
19,615
32,066
-39.2
-38.8
RX
8,872
9,604
-11.2
-7.6
53,769
56,644
-5.7
-5.1
GX
2,633
2,150
17.8
22.5
13,956
15,406
-10.0
-9.4
LX
458
194
127.0
136.1
1,797
2,289
-22.0
-21.5
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
16,243
19,247
-18.9
-15.6
95,066
115,929
-18.5
-18.0
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
114,539
138,560
-20.5
-17.3
718,365
860,422
-17.1
-16.5
Selling Days
26
25
152
151
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
June 2022
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL%
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
1,285
2,741
-54.9
-53.1
14,861
19,901
-25.8
-25.3
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
665
3,087
-79.3
-78.5
5,353
18,862
-71.8
-71.6
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
1,950
2,545
-26.3
-23.4
18,065
16,675
7.6
8.3
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
3,650
4,227
-17.0
-13.7
20,468
22,107
-8.0
-7.4
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
518
657
-24.2
-21.2
2,460
4,702
-48.0
-47.7
TOYOTA MIRAI
253
109
123.2
132.1
1,358
1,597
-15.5
-15.0
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
4,805
8,674
-46.7
-44.6
34,391
56,804
-39.9
-39.5
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,915
4,877
-42.5
-40.2
27,809
34,528
-20.0
-19.5
TOYOTA BZ4X
33
0
0
0
232
0
0
0
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
13,913
7,054
89.6
97.2
86,803
52,446
64.4
65.5
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
2,544
2,975
-17.8
-14.5
10,153
9,667
4.3
5
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
2,546
4,781
-48.8
-46.7
18,666
35,834
-48.3
-47.9
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
787
0
0
0
1,183
0
0
0
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,177
1,207
-6.2
-2.5
6,802
5,679
19
19.8
LEXUS UX HYBRID
202
952
-79.6
-78.8
3,297
6,501
-49.6
-49.3
LEXUS NX HYBRID
739
1,100
-35.4
-32.8
4,905
6,103
-20.2
-19.6
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
634
0
0
0
1,716
0
0
0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
1,376
1,072
23.4
28.4
8,094
8,368
-3.9
-3.3
LEXUS LS HYBRID
3
13
-77.8
-76.9
17
29
-41.8
-41.4
LEXUS LC HYBRID
3
3
-3.8
0
11
7
56.1
57.1
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
39,965
46,074
-16.6
-13.3
266,413
299,811
-11.7
-11.1
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
35,831
41,727
-17.4
-14.1
241,571
273,123
-12.1
-11.6
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
4,134
4,347
-8.6
-4.9
24,842
26,688
-7.5
-6.9
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
23.5 %
25.5 %
Selling Days
26
25
152
151
