Zywave Names Paul Rybecky Chief Financial Officer

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, today announced the addition of software industry veteran, Paul Rybecky, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment of Rybecky follows Zywave's accelerated growth trajectory, including the acquisition of seven companies since 2020.

Rybecky brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience to Zywave, most recently as the CFO of PointClickCare, an industry leader in cloud-based healthcare software, where he guided the company to over $500 million in revenue. Prior to his time at PointClickCare, Rybecky served as the vice president of finance, treasury and investor relations at DealerTrack Inc. Lake Success, where he drove the public company to over $1 billion in revenue. He was also the CFO at Confort & Company, Inc. and gained his CPA certification while with Ernst & Young LLP for a decade.

"Paul's leadership style will continue to reinforce our values and culture," said Jason Liu, Zywave CEO. "His success in similar environments on an accelerated growth path makes him the ideal person to help us scale our internal operations and reach our next level of growth. We look forward to seeing his impact."

At Zywave, Rybecky will be a key member of the senior leadership team and oversee all business operations functions, including accounting and finance, corporate development, human resources, information technology, and legal.

Zywave's recent acquisitions have expanded its offerings, strengthened its technology platform, and increased the employee count to over 1,000 in 2022. As a result of its growth and expansion, Zywave was recently recognized as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Insurance Agency Platforms, Q1 2022" report.

"I am thrilled to join Jason and the Zywave senior leadership team, bringing my past SaaS and leadership experience to the whole organization," Rybecky said. "This is an exciting time to be at Zywave and I'm looking forward to furthering its mission of digital transformation, while spearheading the continued growth of the company."

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

