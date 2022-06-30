OPEI Welcomes New Board Members

At its recent Annual Meeting, the association welcomed three new Board members and named a new Chairman.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) recently held its 2022 Annual Meeting, welcoming more than 100 members to the Fairmont El San Juan for three days of education and networking. Three new members were also named to its Board of Directors.

“Members in attendance heard from four excellent speakers covering key issues facing the business, including the global economy, the impact of the war in Europe, future technology trends, and the science of employee retention,” says Kris Kiser, President of OPEI. “With so many networking events, our annual meeting is an extraordinary opportunity for members to gather and connect.” (PRNewswire)

"Members in attendance heard from four excellent speakers covering key issues facing the business, including the global economy, the impact of the war in Europe, future technology trends, and the science of employee retention," says Kris Kiser, President of OPEI. "With so many networking events, our annual meeting is an extraordinary opportunity for members to gather and connect."

Attendees and the Board of Directors were also briefed by association staff on Equip Exposition (the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition formerly known as GIE+EXPO), which OPEI took full ownership of last fall. The show, slated for Oct. 18-21 in Louisville, Kentucky, is growing under the new management structure, expanding the Outdoor Demo Yard to nearly 30 acres, broadening education opportunities to help attendees boost profits, and offering additional programming, among other improvements.

"OPEI and our trade show continue to receive tremendous support from the industry. Preliminary numbers on attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors indicate that this year's event could be one of the best in the show's 40-year history," Kiser says.

Sponsors of the 2022 OPEI Annual Meeting were:

TCF Inventory Finance, Premier Sponsor

Louisville Tourism, OPEI Louisville Classic Golf Tournament

Kohler Power, Wednesday Breakfast

Propane Education & Research Council, Thursday Breakfast

Kawasaki Engines, Dessert Reception

Sheffield Financial, Keynote Sponsor

Gates, Wednesday Networking Break

YAT, Thursday Networking Break

Wells Fargo , Welcome Gift

TD Retail Card Services, Beach Bags

The OPEI Board of Directors met concurrently with the Annual Meeting, approving the association's budget and work plans for the coming year. Three new Directors joined the Board: Steve Andrews, President and CEO, Briggs & Stratton; Terry Horan, President and CEO, STIHL Inc.; and John Wyatt, Senior Vice President and President of Outdoor, Stanley Black and Decker.

The 2022-23 OPEI Board of Directors Executive Committee comprises:

Brian Melka , Group President — Power, Kohler Co., Chair

Robert McCutcheon , President, Husqvarna North America, Vice Chair

Mike Clancy , CEO, Chervon North America, Secretary/Treasurer

Tom Duncan , Executive Board Member, Positec USA, Inc., Immediate Past Chair

Dan Ariens , Chairman and CEO, Ariens Company, Equip Exposition Show Chairman

Rounding out the Board of Directors are:

Steve Andrews , President and CEO, Briggs & Stratton

Tim Dorsey , President, Echo Incorporated

Peter Hampton , President and CEO, Active Exhaust Corporation

Terry Horan , President and CEO, STIHL Inc.

Rick Olson , Chairman and CEO, The Toro Company

Lee Sowell , President, Outdoor Products, Techtronic Industries Power Equipment

David Thorne , Vice President, Turf & Compact Utility Business Unit, John Deere

John Wyatt , Senior Vice President and President of Outdoor, Stanley Black and Decker.

The next Board meeting will take place in conjunction with Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 18-21. OPEI's 2023 Annual Meeting is slated for June 20-22 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina.

About OPEI

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

