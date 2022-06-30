Mary T. Boyle Sworn in As CPSC Commissioner

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary T. Boyle was sworn in as a Commissioner for the Consumer Product Safety Commission today. Boyle was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden in July, 2021.

Boyle has served in leadership roles at the CPSC for more than a decade, including as General Counsel. Most recently she served as the agency's Executive Director. Throughout her tenure, she has spearheaded key initiatives to protect consumers from hazardous and unsafe products, including the agency's safety efforts on safe sleep and high-powered magnets. In addition, over the years, Boyle has been instrumental in advancing the agency's enforcement efforts.

Before joining the Commission staff, Boyle developed affordable housing programs for the city of Gaithersburg, Md., worked in private practice at a major international law firm, and served on Capitol Hill as a staff member for the late Congressman Stephen J. Solarz and for the Asia and Pacific Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Mary's depth of knowledge, insight and commitment to public safety will serve her well in her new role and will be a tremendous asset to the Commission as we work to keep consumers safe from hazardous products," said CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric. "I am grateful the Commission will continue to benefit from Mary's expertise and I look forward working with her, and with the rest of our colleagues, to improve consumer product safety for all Americans."

Boyle has spent more than a decade at CPSC in senior positions across the agency, most recently as Executive Director, and was a career member of the Senior Executive Service prior to her confirmation as Commissioner. Her work has covered a broad range of issues, including policy, administration, legal advice, budgets, product recalls, civil penalty negotiations, and development of rules and regulations.

As Executive Director, Boyle had responsibility for the programmatic, operational, and administrative functions of the agency. She developed the agency's budgets and operating plans, managed its regulatory portfolio, and supervised agency efforts to identify and reduce hazards to consumers. Her responsibilities also included compliance enforcement, import surveillance, and international programs and she worked both with the small business ombudsman and the consumer ombudsman to improve the agency's outreach to citizens.

Prior to being named Executive Director, Boyle served as the agency's General Counsel, the chief legal officer of the agency. Her work included legal analysis and review of proposed product safety standards, substantial product hazard determinations, and administrative litigation. In addition, in conjunction with the Department of Justice, she was responsible for all Federal court actions to which the Commission was a party.

Boyle received her B.A. in English from Georgetown University in 1985 and her law degree from the University of Virginia in 1991. She is a member of the District of Columbia and Maryland Bars.

Boyle was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She now lives with her husband in Bethesda, Maryland. They have three adult children.

