LA COUPLE RECREATES THE BLOODY MARY & LAUNCHES AT RALPHS FOR 4TH OF JULY

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloody Gerry, all-natural Bloody Mary & Michelada Mix, is proud to announce their retail expansion into 94 Upscale and Fresh Fare Ralphs stores in Southern California.

"We knew we had something special the moment our recipe was converting bloody mary haters into bloody mary lovers. Unlike other bloody mary mixes, Bloody Gerry is packed with the highest quality natural ingredients so it never tastes like flavorless tomato juice. I promise you, Bloody Gerry will covert people who don't even like bloody marys! It's a deeply savory and fresh taste, never tomatoey! " says Gerry Becerril, creator of Bloody Gerry mix.

"Ralphs is where we grocery shop. When we went in and talked to the staff at the Marina Del Rey Ralphs store a team member asked me to sign a bottle of Bloody Gerry she bought. I felt like I was Tito of Tito's Vodka. It was surreal," said Gerry Becerril, Co-Founder of Bloody Gerry.

"We made this happen together so there is an incredible amount of pride we're feeling. When Raph's accepted us I couldn't believe it. This is our dream coming true," said Jennifer Becerril, Co-Founder.

Bloody Gerry is a 3 x award-winning, Bloody Mary and Michelada mix that uses organic California Tomatoes, fresh California Lemon Juice, and only all-natural ingredients. Bloody Gerry boasts that it's gluten free, no preservatives, no added sugar. Bloody Gerry is a low carb and low calorie cocktail that can also be mixed with club soda or Topo Chico to create a refreshing non-alcoholic Michelada.

