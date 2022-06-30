Derivative Path Teams Up with Goldman Sachs to Deliver FX and Global Payments to US Regional and Community Banks

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Derivative Path, a leading provider of capital markets technology and derivatives execution services to regional and community banks, announced it is collaborating with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) to offer an automated, digital-first payments platform to help financial institutions with spot foreign exchange and international payments. Using TxB's API-based platform, clients of Derivative Path now can provide a more cohesive end-to-end global payment solution to their underlying customers.

The cloud-based solution simplifies cross-border payments complexities by streamlining workflows, providing greater pricing transparency, and delivering real-time, secure payment tracking for users. The solution reduces barriers to entry for regional and community banks to seamlessly access FX payments through the Derivative Path platform, leveraging Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking's Global Payments network.

"Teaming up with one of the world's largest and most-established financial institutions is a major step in the right direction of bringing greater technology sophistication and flexibility to the regional and community banking sector in the US," said Pradeep Bhatia, CEO & Co-Founder of Derivative Path. "The launch of our joint solution with Goldman Sachs substantiates our mission of delivering a new wave of innovation to these firms."

"Regional and community banks now have access to the same global payments capabilities as large money center banks," said Art Brieske, Global Head of Payments for Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking. "We are pleased to collaborate with Derivative Path to provide access to our global payments capabilities through their platform and provide regional and community banks with a comprehensive yet simplified and efficient cross-border payment solution."

Derivative Path's SaaS-based capital markets platform DerivativeEDGE was designed as an end-to-end solution in which users have front, middle, and back-office functionality on one platform, eliminating the inefficiencies of working with disparate systems to manage operational workflow. It also automates regulatory compliance, integrates real-time market data, automates swap data reporting, and affirms cleared trades.

About Derivative Path

Derivative Path is an award-winning and industry-leading provider of capital markets technology and derivatives execution services. The Company has developed a technology-led solution to assist financial institutions, buy-side, and commercial end-users in executing and managing their international payments, foreign exchange, over-the-counter commodity and interest rate derivative transactions. Founded by derivatives industry veterans, Derivative Path is on a mission to democratize access to capital markets products and technologies for all market participants. For more information, visit https://www.derivativepath.com and follow Derivative Path on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.goldmansachs.com/index.html and follow Goldman Sachs on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking

Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking, through Goldman Sachs Bank USA, is building a modern, digital-first, and cloud-based business to help clients build the future of their Treasury. The business combines the strength, heritage, and expertise of a 150-year-old firm with the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a tech start-up.

