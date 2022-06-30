The 100 Million Ways Foundation Announces IRB Approval for The Odyssey Registry

NEW YORK , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Million Ways Foundation* (100MW) is excited to announce The Odyssey Registry (The Registry) has been approved by an Investigational Review Board (IRB).

Under FDA regulations, an IRB, called an Ethics Committee in the EU, protects the rights of people participating in research. An IRB has the authority to approve, require modifications in, or disapprove research, as well as tract research programs over time.

The Registry offers a quality-of-life management toolkit for all participants and provides tools for opioid users, their friends, family, and caregivers, as well as those suffering from certain mental health issues. It also allows participants to compare how they are doing over time, as well as how their progress compares to other anonymous participants.

The Registry is for anyone 21 years and older and challenged by Quality-of-Life issues associated with:

Chronic Pain

Anxiety

Depression

Opioid Dependency

PTSD

It's free, anonymous, does not contain any PII (personally identifiable information), and the data is stored in a secure database.

100 Million Ways is offering monetary compensation to the first 50 people who sign up and participate for at least one year, in addition to providing feedback. The consent and data toolkits are available for review under the Registry tab at: https://100MillionWays.Org

The Registry will launch later this year through participating dispensaries.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. You can:

Add a survey

Review anonymous data

Donate to be acknowledged as a supporter on the website

All contributions are fully tax deductible.

The Odyssey Registry is funded by 100 Million Ways*, a nonprofit foundation with the mission "to support scientific data collection to determine the impact cannabinoids have on opioid use and PTSD, and the associated anxiety, depression, and decreased quality of life, and to provide an online community to support people with these life challenges who are interested in cannabinoids as a wellness treatment option."

*DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: 100MillionWays is a project of Players Philanthropy Fund, (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Maryland charitable trust with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to 100MillionWays are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

CONTACT: chadwickbj@100mw.org

