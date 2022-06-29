UL Solutions Acquires Data Test Labs

This acquisition expands the automotive capabilities of UL Solutions to better serve the automotive industry's original equipment manufacturers' and top-tier suppliers' testing and certification needs.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its acquisition of Data Test Labs, a Michigan-based company focusing on electrical, environmental and mechanical testing for automakers and their suppliers.

The UL Solutions acquisition of Data Test Labs, a Michigan-based company focusing on electrical, environmental and mechanical testing for automakers and their suppliers, empowers UL Solutions to provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive component and system manufacturers an end-to-end partner for testing solutions to address safety and security standards and regulations. (PRNewswire)

"The automotive industry is in the midst of a paradigm shift as it continues to introduce new technologies and innovations that are entirely reshaping how we move from place to place. Overall, system safety remains the backbone for these innovations," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions Inc. "We are confident this acquisition deepens our expertise, allowing UL Solutions to help customers continue to evolve and succeed as these new technologies introduce new challenges and opportunities."

As safety and security are highly interrelated, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive component and system manufacturers are increasingly searching for an end-to-end partner for testing solutions to address safety and security standards and regulations.

"Automotive services currently offered by UL Solutions help customers navigate complexity and develop a framework for automotive standards and best practices," said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification, UL Solutions. "Welcoming Data Test Labs supports our mission of working for a safer world and allows us to expand our current portfolio while accelerating the delivery of automotive standards testing services."

Co-founded in 2017 by automotive industry veterans Michael Janssen and Alfredo Apolloni, chief executive officer and chief engineer, respectively, and headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Data Test Labs focuses on vibration and electrical, environmental simulation, fluid and ingress protection code testing.

"We founded Data Test Labs on the tenet that validation testing helps to assure a product's quality and reliability and is critically important for interconnected safety-critical vehicle systems," said Janssen. "We share the mission-centric safety culture of UL Solutions and are committed to keeping mobility safe."

The transaction closed on June 29, 2022.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

