Laurel Fertility Care: A Message on Roe v. Wade Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Fertility Care is dismayed and deeply concerned about the recent landmark decision made by the Supreme Court regarding Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Laurel Fertility Care's Medical Director, Dr. Collin Smikle ensures the community that the clinic will continue to provide a safe and welcome space for all.

Protestors for Women's Rights (PRNewswire)

"As a fertility clinic, one of the concerns we have is that this may further abridge a woman's rights to plan their family, and that is what we are all about— helping women, men, people, individuals, and couples build their families," says Dr. Smikle.

"Our concern is for those who are going through treatment, and that this law may now start to restrict their choice to go through assisted reproduction of any kind."

"This impacts our patients in a lot of different ways; we have already had patients who have asked about it, specifically around surrogacy. Patients are concerned about what their choices will be: where do they go? Can they feel comfortable and travel for their family building?" Dr. Smikle adds.

Laurel Fertility Care feels fortunate to reside in a state where women's right to choose and parent is honored, as well as all aspects of reproductive care. California has historically been a leader in recognizing gay marriage and same sex couples. The clinic wishes to continue to honor that same mindset by providing a safe space for all that seek fertility treatment.

About Laurel Fertility Care: Laurel Fertility Care is a boutique fertility clinic that offers a supportive, inclusive, and knowledgeable team to guide you when you're ready to pursue your dream of a family. As the premier boutique clinic in the Bay Area, Laurel Fertility Care is dedicated to helping your family grow, offering a personalized care approach full of hope.

Laurel Fertility Care Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laurel Fertility