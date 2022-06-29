Hadi Partovi Joins Outreach as Advisor

SEATTLE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the Sales Execution Platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, announced that Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi is joining the company as an Advisor. Partovi is a technology entrepreneur and investor, and brings decades of experience working with fast growing companies to help Outreach execute on its mission of unlocking the world's selling potential.

"Hadi and I share a deep belief that technology can positively change people's lives. Through Code.org, Hadi has introduced the possibility of a career in software engineering to millions of students around the world," said Outreach CEO and Cofounder Manny Medina. "At Outreach, we have a similar vision to help millions of people transform their economic situation via a career in sales. The sales profession provides the fastest way out of poverty. Outreach's technology platform empowers sales reps from all backgrounds to have equal economic opportunity."

"I'm honored to become an advisor to a values-led company like Outreach," said Partovi. "I look forward to working closely with Manny and the leadership team as they help companies around the globe maximize their revenue potential by closing the Sales Execution Gap."

Partovi founded two startups: Tellme Networks, which was acquired by Microsoft; and iLike, which was acquired by News Corp. He was an early advisor or investor at airbnb, Dropbox, Facebook, and Uber. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Axon. As CEO of the education nonprofit Code.org, he has provided hundreds of millions of students around the world with access to computer science curriculum.

