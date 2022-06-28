THE SIMPLE ROOT GLOBAL PLANT-BASED BRAND TO LAUNCH IN THE US

THE SIMPLE ROOT GLOBAL PLANT-BASED BRAND TO LAUNCH IN THE US

Refrigerated line of plant-based dips, cream cheese-style, and artisan cheese-style spreads will launch this fall

Innovative process creates a unique creamy base from root vegetables

Products are a simple blend of vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices and contain no dairy, nuts, soy, gluten, wheat, or eggs

DENVER, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simple Root™, a new global plant-based brand backed by venture management firm Pilot Lite and the multinational McCain Foods company, will launch a vegetable-forward line of dips, cream cheese-style spreads, and artisan cheese-style spreads in the US this fall.

The Simple Root, a new global plant-based brand, will launch a vegetable-forward line of dips, cream cheese-style spreads, and artisan cheese-style spreads in the US this fall. The company uses an innovative process to create a creamy base from root vegetables, then blends in a handful of other ingredients including vegetables, fruits, herbs and spices. The refrigerated products are not made with dairy, nuts, soy, gluten, wheat, eggs or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. (PRNewswire)

New global plant-based brand that puts vegetables first launches in the US.

Unlike other plant-based foods that rely on soy, nuts, and highly processed ingredients, The Simple Root products are vegetable-laden, wholesome, and simply made. Using an innovative process, the company creates a creamy base from root vegetables — including potatoes, sweet potatoes, and parsnips — and then blends in a handful of other ingredients, including vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices to make the dips and spreads.

The refrigerated products are not made with dairy, nuts, soy, gluten, wheat, eggs, or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Vegetable-first plant-based foods have a lower environmental impact than products made with dairy, soy, or nuts. Producing vegetables uses significantly less water and has lower gas emissions compared to the production of dairy, soy, or nuts.

David Behringer, Global CEO of The Simple Root, said: "Vegetables are our first and most important ingredient. The Simple Root brand is about giving consumers a way to add more veggies to their diet with versatile, convenient, and great-tasting foods."

Behringer, an award-winning R&D and venture leader with a 25-year track record in food and beverage innovation for large corporates and startups, leads a global team of professionals experienced in the development and marketing of major food brands at The Simple Root.

Lora Spizzirri, Chief Technology Officer of The Simple Root, said: "Our patented process allows us to create dips, cheeses, sauces, and desserts with a creamy, smooth base that's often missing in other plant-based products. With this unique root-vegetable base, we're able to make dairy- and nut-free versions of popular foods consumers enjoy without having to sacrifice taste and texture."

The Simple Root products available this fall include:

Dips

Salsa Con Queso

Sweet & Spicy Mango Sweet Potato

Spinach, Artichoke & Kale

Artisan Cheese-Style Spreads

Sun-dried Tomato Caprese

Smoked Gouda

Cream Cheese-Style Spreads

Original Plain

Garlic & Herb

Strawberry

Sweet Chili

The Simple Root brand will be placed in the refrigerated section of major and specialty retailers beginning in the Northeast.

Leslie Maclin, Chief Marketing Officer of The Simple Root, said: "The Simple Root is the perfect partner for modern households who are looking for interesting ways to incorporate more vegetables and plant-based foods into their diet. Our deliciously appealing veggie-based foods make it simple for all consumers to liven up snacks, meals, and sharing occasions."

The Simple Root brand launched plant-based sauces earlier this year in the United Kingdom.

Louise Wymer, The Simple Root UK CEO, said: "The brand has been hugely well received in the UK. There is a recognition that consumers are becoming increasingly discerning when it comes to plant-based food. It's no longer just about cutting meat and dairy out, but about getting more vegetables in. Our products have received a 90% purchase-intent rating from consumers in testing, proving the demand for a plant-based brand which is veg-packed, simply made, and better for you."

In 2023, the global brand will expand its range to include refrigerated plant-based cheeses, sauces, and desserts in the US and refrigerated plant-based dips, cream cheese- and artisan cheese-style spreads, cheeses, and desserts in the UK.

Find out more at: thesimpleroot.com

About The Simple Root

The Simple Root is a global plant-based food brand backed by Pilot Lite and McCain Foods. The company uses an innovative process to craft versatile and delicious veggie-packed snacks and foods. The Simple Root plant-based products are a creamy blend of wholesome vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices. They are not made with dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, gluten, wheat, or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

About Pilot Lite

Pilot Lite Group, the parent company of Pilot Lite Ventures and Pilot Lite Capital, is a pioneer and international leader in venture management, with a successful track record of helping Fortune 500/FTSE 100 corporates accelerate the commercialization of innovation. Pilot Lite Ventures helps corporate clients identify, de-risk, validate and launch early-stage technology, new ventures, and stranded intellectual property across developed and emerging channels and markets. Pilot Lite Capital directly invests in Corporate IP, products, and brands and converts the assets into free-standing, revenue-generating businesses.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and supplies french fries, potato specialties, appetizers and desserts to retail and foodservice customers around the globe. McCain is the international leader in the frozen food industry, employing over 21,000 people and operating 52 production facilities on six continents. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Simple Root