Injuries From Popular July Fourth Activities Are On The Rise; Here's How to Stay Safe

Injuries From Popular July Fourth Activities Are On The Rise; Here's How to Stay Safe

Drowning, Extreme Heat Deaths, Barbecue Burns and Firework Injuries are Increasing, According to ValuePenguin.com Research

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the July Fourth holiday weekend approaching, millions of Americans plan to barbecue, swim and set off fireworks to ring in America's independence, but are they celebrating safely? New research from ValuePenguin shows that holiday-related injuries are on the rise.

ValuePenguin (PRNewsfoto/ValuePenguin.com) (PRNewswire)

Heat-related deaths increased by 56% between 2018 and 2021. Americans aged 85 and older and babies are the most at-risk age groups for heat injury and death.

Americans aged 85 and older and babies are the most at-risk age groups for heat injury and death.

Firework injuries increased by 32% from 2012-2021 . Teens aged 15 to 19 had the highest percentage of firework injuries (12.4%) in 2021. Despite this, 82% of parents with children younger than 18 say they think it's OK for kids to play with fireworks.

. Teens aged 15 to 19 had the highest percentage of firework injuries (12.4%) in 2021. Despite this, 82% of parents with children younger than 18 say they think it's OK for kids to play with fireworks.

Grill injuries requiring an emergency room visit rose by 18% from 2012-2021 . Children younger than 10 accounted for 21% of emergency room visits for grill injuries in the 10 years examined — the highest percentage among age groups.

. Children younger than 10 accounted for 21% of emergency room visits for grill injuries in the 10 years examined — the highest percentage among age groups.

A lack of pool safety awareness puts Americans at greater risk of drowning. 39% say they wouldn't be comfortable saving someone struggling in the water, and 17% of Americans say they don't know how to swim. 39% say they wouldn't be comfortable saving someone struggling in the water, and 17% of Americans say they don't know how to swim.

For Americans planning to host a July Fourth party, celebratory injuries shouldn't be their only worry. ValuePenguin Insurance spokesperson, Divya Sangameshwar, encourages party hosts to include an insurance review and safety checklist as part of their planning. "Taking safety precautions is important because you may be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars if you are a negligent host. Your home or renters insurance will offer some liability protection if an injured guest decides to sue, but it might not be enough." Sangameshwar says as a rule of thumb, if your net worth exceeds the level of liability coverage offered, you need to get more liability coverage or an umbrella policy to protect yourself.

Consumer Tips For A Safe July Fourth:

Stay hydrated and avoid binge drinking to prevent serious heat injury. Recognize the signs of heat injury and seek prompt medical help.

Be careful when handling a hot grill. Do not allow children or pets near the grill.

Don't allow anyone in a pool unsupervised. Ensure pool areas are kept dry and clean to prevent slip and fall injuries.

Leave the fireworks to the professionals. Even "safe" at-home fireworks like sparklers get as hot as 2000 F and can cause serious burns.

Serve alcohol responsibly and call for rides for guests who overindulged. If a guest drives home drunk and gets into an accident, you could be liable.

ValuePenguin July Fourth Safety Studies:

HEAT INJURIES & DEATHS: https://www.valuepenguin.com/heat-related-deaths-study

FIREWORK INJURIES: https://www.valuepenguin.com/fireworks-injuries-study

GRILLING INJURIES: https://www.valuepenguin.com/grilling-injuries-study

POOL SAFETY: https://www.valuepenguin.com/swimming-safety-survey

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com.

Media Contact:

media@valuepenguin.com

646-693-8445

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com