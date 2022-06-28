Hudson Interxchange (formerly DataGryd) Announces Major Rebranding and Expansion Plans Following Recent Acquisition by Cordiant

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX), formerly DataGryd Data Centers, has announced a major rebranding effort as part of its new name and planned expansion at 60 Hudson Street in New York City, one of the most important Internet hubs in the nation.

The rebranding and expansion plans follow its recent acquisition by Cordiant Digital Infrastructure , a subsidiary of Cordiant Capital Inc., a major investment firm with significant expertise and experience in digital infrastructure. Cordiant acquired DataGryd for $74 million and has plans to invest another $75 million in expansion capital over the next three years.

"We're excited to announce our new name and brand identity following the Cordiant Digital Infrastructure acquisition of DataGryd Data Centers in January," states Thomas Brown, President and CEO of HudsonIX. "With Cordiant's backing, we are ready to move forward with our expansion to four floors of 60 Hudson Street, which will make us the building's largest single tenant and further position us as a leading player in this critical market segment." (Watch Brown's interview on JSA TV or tune into The Interxchange Podcast for more information.)

Along with the expansion, Hudson IX is unveiling a company rebranding, beginning with the roll out of a new website and a refreshed podcast series. The new look and messaging will better align with Hudson IX's long-term plans for significant growth and continued focus on providing top-tier infrastructure, scalability, and connectivity in New York City and beyond.

"We're looking at both existing and emerging markets in the U.S. and are also considering expanding north into Canada," adds Brown. "There are many opportunities for us to grow."

Founded in 2011, Hudson Interxchange operates data center space in the 60 Hudson Street carrier hotel in lower Manhattan; the company currently occupies 120,000 sq ft, making it one of the largest single footprint data center spaces available in New York City. Hudson IX will pursue an option to take up an additional 120,000 sq ft of data center space, increasing its footprint at 60 Hudson Street to four floors, or by more than a third of the building's leasable space.

Advantages for customers who choose this location include zero cross connect fees for direct connections and the ability to seamlessly interconnect from the New York facility to key Points of Presence (PoPs) throughout the world.

"Looking to the future, Hudson IX is not stopping at 60 Hudson," concludes Brown. "While we will expand operations at 60 Hudson, HudsonIX as a whole will enter strategic alliances within the industry and evolve into a dynamic, customer-facing organization that is part of the broader interconnectivity ecosystem. Right now, there are not enough aggregation points within the data center industry. Seamless interconnection is key. We plan to be a major player in that effort."

About Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX)

Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX) offers unparalleled infrastructure and capacity strategically located at key aggregation points across a global platform of existing and emerging markets, enabling seamless connectivity and dense power with scalable offerings that maximize operational and capital expenditure.

With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, the Hudson IX team leverages their knowledge and expertise to provide cost-effective and efficient solutions while delivering an exceptional client experience.

Hudson IX's 60 Hudson St facility is located at one of the world's most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, and provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. This high-density facility offers dual contingencies while ensuring the maximum value in energy efficiency by using direct primary utility feeds that provide up to 15 MW of power.

To learn more about our available space and our interconnected platform, visit www.hudsonix.com .

