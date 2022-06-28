Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at 29th International Biodetection Technologies Virtual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx,"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be presenting this week at the 29th International Biodetection Technologies Conference, held virtually June 28-29, 2022.

The Biodetection Technologies Conference is an internationally recognized meeting for experts in detection & identification of biological threats, which this year plans to address the key topics in detection and present the latest R&D and technological innovation in ready-to-market systems. Company CEO Dwight Egan will be providing updates and details about the Company's upcoming PCR Home testing platform in the conference's Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Global Health and Biodefense agenda.

Mr. Egan's presentation will be broadcast on June 29 at 12:30 pm ET. To learn more about the conference, including registration details, please visit biodetectiontechnologies.com/point-of-care-diagnostics. An archived version of the presentation can be accessed on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website following the conclusion of the conference.

