Avertium Announces Fusion MXDR

PHOENIX, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avertium, a cyber fusion company, today announced the launch of Fusion MXDR, the company's threat-informed, managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service. Unlike traditional managed detection and response (MDR), Fusion MXDR also includes exposure management, NIST CSF framework, and other professional services as part of a cyber maturity program.

Avertium's new service fuses threat intelligence, attack surface monitoring, and vulnerability management with endpoint protection, security orchestration, and incident response automation into a single MDR service.

"We are tearing down the wall between professional and managed services, but more importantly, we are fusing threat-informed services with security operations to create a more effective response," said Jeff Schmidt, CEO at Avertium. "Customers are demanding a MXDR approach that incorporates third party risk and compliance assessments as part of a cyber maturity program. The result is a MXDR response that is greater than the sum of its parts."

Schmidt explains Fusion MXDR can support XDR platforms such as LogRhythm, SentinelOne, and Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel.

According to Schmidt, at the center of Avertium's new service is the company's Fusion Engine, an open architecture platform that combines security information and event management (SIEM) and endpoint protection and response (EDR) technologies with the company's own advanced intelligence orchestration. Fusion Engine contains threat progression methodology based on a mathematical framework known as Set Theory.

"Fusion MXDR uses the insights from vulnerability management, endpoint protection, and attach surface monitoring to improve the other response elements of the service," said Schmidt. "The result is an MXDR service with connected capabilities that not only inform one another but also measurably improve an organization's cyber maturity over time in a programmatic way."

More information can be found at https://www.avertium.com/fusion-mxdr.

About Avertium:

Avertium is the security partner that companies turn to for end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that attack the chaos of the cybersecurity landscape with context. By fusing together human expertise and a business-first mindset with the right combination of technology and threat intelligence, Avertium delivers a more comprehensive, more programmatic approach to cybersecurity - one that drives action on the ground and influence in the boardroom. That's why over 1,200 mid-market and enterprise-level organizations across 15 industries turn to Avertium when they want to be more efficient, more effective, and more resilient when waging today's cyber war. Show no weakness.®-

