Total Testing Solutions Supports 'Test to Treat' Program by Broadening Test Options for California Patients

Healthcare startup announces telehealth offering to provide easier access to COVID-19 testing and treatment in California

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Testing Solutions (TTS), a Los Angeles-based medical diagnostic COVID-19 testing service provider, has announced that they are now offering telehealth consultations for those who test positive in support of the Biden Administration's 'Test to Treat' program. The 'Test to Treat' program offers testing, and for patients who test positive, prescriptions from a healthcare provider all in one location to provide affected individuals with free and convenient lifesaving treatment.

Through TTS' new initiative they are offering California-based patients who test positive for COVID-19 to connect with a medical provider and get treatment prescribed virtually and sent to their preferred pharmacy. TTS developed this offering to break down barriers to access through telehealth diagnostic and prescription models, as some have reported difficulty accessing medicine quickly and conveniently. This new offering will help ease difficulties in finding authorized healthcare centers and providers that can prescribe the new medications, ease wait times, and ensure patients have hassle-free access to testing, results, and prescriptions.

TTS' partner providers will also offer other related telehealth services, such as vaccine consultations for patients considering a booster. Additional services include result interpretation and counseling.

"We are proud to be offering telehealth options to give more patients access to testing and treatments as part of the Biden Administration's 'Test to Treat' program," said TTS CEO and Co-Founder, Lauren Trenkle. "It is our goal as a company to provide testing solutions that are convenient, free, and simple in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and we hope this new initiative will do just that."

The company has partnered with medical practices, pharmacies, and many CLIA Certified labs to allow them the flexibility to provide both medical care and testing to clients.

About Total Testing Solutions:

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, first created TTS to bring customizable medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses. Since its founding, TTS has rapidly expanded its service offering and client roster, working with businesses of all types and sizes to create unique, client-specific testing solutions and to bring testing directly, and more conveniently, to workplaces, large event spaces, and sports arenas.

As the nation transitions into a new phase of the pandemic, Total Testing Solutions continues to provide robust testing and vaccination services in conjunction with occupational health and other employee well-being solutions.

