SentryWorld takes center stage as host of 2023 U.S. Senior Open

Early bird ticket packages now available for the June 2023 USGA championship in Stevens Point, Wis.

STEVENS POINT, Wis., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship is in the books, with Padraig Harrington holding off Wisconsin-native Steve Stricker Sunday at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa. Now, all eyes turn to SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis., the 2023 host of the USGA's prestigious event. Scheduled for June 26–July 2, 2023, the championship will be the second U.S. Senior Open to be hosted in Wisconsin and the first since 2007.

Sentry Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sentry Insurance) (PRNewswire)

All eyes now turn to SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis. , and the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Fans excited to get involved with the championship have two options to do so now: early bird ticket packages and volunteer registration.

Early bird ticket packages for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open are available at sentryworld.com. Fans can purchase weekly gallery tickets at a rate of $135. PJ's Champions Club tickets, which include access to the championship grounds and an exclusive all-inclusive food and beverage package at PJ's restaurant on the SentryWorld campus, are also available at a reduced price of $450 per day. Both price promotions end August 7, after which rates increase to regular admission prices.

More than 2,000 volunteers are needed for next year's U.S. Senior Open, with a variety of opportunities available. Volunteering provides a unique opportunity for a behind-the-scenes and up-close look at world-class golf, while giving back to the central Wisconsin community. Volunteer information and registration can be found at sentryworld.com/usso2023/volunteer.

"Volunteers are the driving force behind any successful golf championship," said Steve Marino, SentryWorld's 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship Director. "We've already had an unprecedented response to our call for volunteers. People in central Wisconsin recognize the positive impact the U.S. Senior Open will have on this community and they want to be a part of the experience."

Two years of preparation

During the past two years, SentryWorld, a public, parkland course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., underwent substantial renovations in preparation for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open. Modifications have included narrowing fairways, rearranging bunkers, and installing vital underground maintenance and irrigation networks.

"Our goal with the renovations was to make the course challenging for the world's best players, while keeping it fair, playable, and enjoyable for everyday guests," said Mike James, General Manager of SentryWorld. "We're confident SentryWorld will provide a world-class experience and environment for players, officials and fans alike. We look forward to an exciting championship."

Since the inaugural event in 1980, the U.S. Senior Open has been won by legends of golf like Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus. Recent competitors have included Fred Couples, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Retief Goosen, 2019 winner Steve Stricker, and 2021 winner Jim Furyk.

"It will be a lot of fun to be able to play at home," said Stricker, who has 12 career PGA Tour wins to his name and is from Edgerton, Wis., two hours south of Stevens Point. "I haven't played SentryWorld since they've redone it, but I've heard nothing but positive things. It's going to be great to kind of have a home-field advantage, and I'm looking forward to it already."

Fast Facts

The 2023 U.S. Senior Open is expected to have a more than $20 million local economic impact, benefiting Stevens Point, Portage County, and the state of Wisconsin .

The championship is expected to draw more than 75,000 fans to Stevens Point from virtually every state in the U.S.

The championship will be broadcast in approximately 125 countries.

Championship officials expect a need for approximately 1,800 volunteers, covering everything from marshals to scoring and transportation.

NBCUniversal will provide live broadcast coverage of all four rounds of the championship.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Brian DePasquale, USGA

Mobile: 908-655-8395

bdepasquale@usga.org

Carolyn Schamberger, Sentry

Mobile: 715-315-9929

carolyn.schamberger@sentry.com

Rick LaFrombois, Sentry

Mobile: 715-581-9396

rick.lafrombois@sentry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentry Insurance