Ritchie Bros. sells 13,000 items for US$114+ million in big Houston & Edmonton June auctions

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Last week Ritchie Bros. conducted 24 online auctions across the globe, selling more than 34,000 equipment items over six days. The two largest of these events took place in Alberta & Texas, where Ritchie Bros. sold a combined US$114 million of equipment online for approximately 1,800 consignors.

The Houston, TX auction on June 21 – 23 attracted more than 10,000 online bidders for the 5,900+ items consigned, with buyers from Texas purchasing approximately 48% of the equipment. Specific sales highlights included a 2013 Link-Belt RTC80110 110-ton rough terrain crane that sold for US$305,000; a 2018 Caterpillar D6T dozer that sold for US$255,000; and two 2020 Peterbilt 567 6x4 truck tractors that sold for US$240,000 each. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Our Houston yard was very busy leading up to the auction with customers inspecting, testing, and comparing items prior to bidding online," said Chuck Roberson, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "As expected, we continue to drive strong pricing for late-model, low-hour equipment and trucks, resulting in a lot of happy consignors."

Approximately 700 companies sold equipment in the three-day Houston auction, including a complete dispersal for MDS Boring & Drilling Inc.

"When you work with Ritchie Bros. everything is first class," said Cortney Laney, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for MDS Boring & Drilling. "They have the best marketing, reach the most buyers, and will get you the most money for your equipment. We sold more than 450 items in last week's Houston auction and were extremely happy with the results. I'd like to thank Ritchie Bros. and its employees for their professionalism throughout the entire consignment process—they were so friendly, polite, and respectful."

On June 22 – 24, Ritchie Bros. sold approximately 7,000 items from its Edmonton, AB auction site and attracted more than 12,300 online bidders from 43 countries. Approximately 60% of the equipment in the CA$65+ million (US$51+ million) auction was sold to Alberta buyers, while the remaining 40% was sold to buyers from as far away Australia, Belize, and Morocco.

"Our June Edmonton auction is a quick turnaround from our May event, as we empty and refill the yard in just six weeks," said Andrew Lutic, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Our operations team has done an absolutely amazing job coordinating the event, while our auctioneers dug for every last dollar, resulting in strong pricing for dozers, excavators, articulated dump trucks, and most other equipment categories."

Sales highlights from Edmonton included a 2015 Caterpillar 988K wheel loader that sold for CA$605,000 (US$468,000+); a 2009 Caterpillar D8T that sold for CA$550,000 (US$429,000+); and five 2018 Caterpillar 745 articulated dump trucks that sold for CA$355,000 each (US$274,000+).

Auction Houston, TX (June 21 – 23, 2022) Edmonton, AB (June 22 – 24, 2022) Gross Transaction Value US$63+ million CA$65+ million (US$51+ million) Items Sold 5,900+ 7,000+ Bidders 10,600+ 12,300+ Consignors 695+ 1,125+



Ritchie Bros. has dozens of upcoming events on its auction calendar at rbauction.com, including a Northeast Regional Event on June 28 – 30 with 6,800+ items; a three-day Toronto, ON auction on July 12 – 14 with 2,400+ items; and a Fort Worth auction on July 19 – 21 that will feature onsite events and bidding. The company also sells items weekly through its online marketplaces at IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E, and Ritchie List.

About Ritchie Bros .

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

