NW SPORTS PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS LACEY, WASH., OUTPATIENT CLINIC

At 5730 Ruddell Road, Suite A

LACEY, Wash., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NW Sports Physical Therapy Inc. opened an outpatient clinic today at 5730 Ruddell Road, Suite A, its 13th location in the South Puget Sound region.

NW Sports Physical Therapy Inc. (PRNewswire)

The clinic operates 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 360-338-3901 or visit nwsportspt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Jeanette McKim earned a bachelor's degree in physiotherapy in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a transitional doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Medical Sciences Arizona.

McKim has clinical experience in respiratory therapy, industrial rehabilitation, splinting and taping, and neuro-developmental pediatrics.

NW Sports, which also has two Seattle clinics, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. NW Sports offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation