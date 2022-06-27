MDT Releases Programmable TMR2623 Linear Magnetic Field Sensor for Current Sensing

MDT's New Integrated TMR Sensors Offer High Uniformity and Excellent Temperature Stability in Factory-calibrated Performance Metrics, Expediting Fast Time-to-market for High-volume Performance-demanding Industrial Sensor Products

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has released the TMR2623 linear magnetic field sensor with built-in programmable signal conditioning circuitry. Designed for current sensing, position sensing and other high-performance industrial magnetic sensor applications, they are factory-calibrated and temperature-compensated to customizable sensitivity and full-scale voltage output level supporting a wide measurement range up to ±500 Gauss, achieving high uniformity and temperature stability in performance metrics across production volumes with enhanced versatility for a variety of applications under diverse operating conditions.

"With the built-in programmable signal conditioning circuitry that performs calibration and temperature-compensation of the TMR sensor's performance parameters including offset, sensitivity, measurement range, and linearity, and the adjustable gain to customize the sensitivity and the full-scale output voltage, TMR2623 achieves outstanding device uniformity and temperature stability in performance metrics over mass production quantities, thus relieving customers' efforts and resources that would have been spent on calibrating individual devices. This new capability is vital for high-volume, performance-critical industrial sensor applications such as current sensing, offering our customers a fast-track for time-to-market." said Dr. Song Xue, Chairman and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "Built on MDT's extensive experience and unique IP portfolio in TMR sensor and ASIC design, and the in-depth understanding of application requirements by closely working with our customers, we are ready to unleash the full potentials of our TMR technology in a fully integrated and ready-to-use TMR sensor device, offering our customers enhanced return-on-investment."

Key features of TMR2623 include:

Excellent temperature stability in -40~125°C, with TCS (temperature-coefficient-sensitivity) under 100PPM/°C, TCO (temperature-coefficient-offset) under 50PPM/°C

Programmable sensitivity in 1~200mV/Gauss and full-scale output voltage, corresponding to a customizable measurement range up to ±500 Gauss

High frequency response up to 2MHz

Two versions supporting 3.3V/5.0V supply voltage

Compact 3*2*0.75mm DFN package

For pricing and delivery information, please contact MDT or visit MDT at Sensors Converge 2022, booth 1037 in San Jose, California in June 28~29.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts

Jinfeng Liu, jinfeng.liu@dowayusa.com,

Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)

Jilie Wei, kevin.wei@dowaytech.com,

Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

