ISSA RAE, TABITHA BROWN, MAYOR LATOYA CANTRELL, KYM WHITLEY, MARC MORIAL, MICKEY GUYTON AND MORE TO BE HONORED AT THE 2nd ANNUAL "CROWN AWARDS" DURING NATIONAL CROWN DAY WEEKEND IN NEW ORLEANS JULY 1 - 3, 2022

ISSA RAE, TABITHA BROWN, MAYOR LATOYA CANTRELL, KYM WHITLEY, MARC MORIAL, MICKEY GUYTON AND MORE TO BE HONORED AT THE 2nd ANNUAL "CROWN AWARDS" DURING NATIONAL CROWN DAY WEEKEND IN NEW ORLEANS JULY 1 - 3, 2022

#PASSTHECROWN

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove announced the talent line-up for National CROWN Day's weekend celebration. Since 2018, Dove along with the CROWN Coalition have championed the CROWN Act; a tremendous and active movement, resulting in 17 states officially enacting the CROWN Act legislation into law, U.S. (United States) Virgin Islands, first U.S. territory to make hair discrimination illegal; grown the CROWN Coalition from 4 members to 90+ and secured over 400K petition signatures. Now, it's time to celebrate Black Hair Independence!

Hosted by Emmy Award winning journalist and community activist Tashara Parker, this year's awards will celebrate these achievements and honor Black women and girls who have significantly shaped the beauty landscape at the 2nd Annual "CROWN AWARDS" taking place Sunday, July 3, 2022.

National CROWN Day is gearing up to be an incredible, star-studded event this year. The following talent has been confirmed for National CROWN Day weekend:

Essence Festival

Esi Eggleston Bracey , CEO, Unilever North America Personal Care and President of Unilever USA , "Wealth & Power Stage" Panelist

Dre Brown , Dove Self-Esteem Project Educator, "Wealth & Power Stage" Panelist

Tabitha Brown , actor and entrepreneur, "Wealth & Power Stage" Panelist

"CROWN AWARDS" presenters, honorees, and special guests:

Karma Bridges , actor and entrepreneur, "Karma's World"

Novi Brown , actor, " Tyler Perry's Sistas" - BET

Tabitha Brown , actor and entrepreneur

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell

Michaela Angela Davis , author and activist

Faith Fennidy , student activist

Figure Skating in Harlem

Mickey Guyton , country music starlet

Alaya "Lay Lay" High , rapper and actress, "That Girl Lay Lay" - Nickelodeon

Tina Lifford , author and actor, " Queen Sugar " - OWN

Marc Morial , President, National Urban League

Ebony Obsidian , actor, " Tyler Perry's Sistas" - BET

Tashara Parker , Emmy Award Winning Journalist/ Community activist | "CROWN Awards" host

Issa Rae , producer, writer, director, actor and entrepreneur

Crystal Renee , actor, " Tyler Perry's Sistas" - BET

The Shindellas , Female Vocal Group - Disney

KJ Smith , actor, " Tyler Perry's Sistas" – BET

Mignon Von , actor, " Tyler Perry's Sistas" – BET

Kym Whitley , actor and comedian, "Two Funny Mamas"

JOY Collective will once again produce this year's "CROWN Awards."

Media interested in media credentials for the various events in New Orleans, should contact Yulisa Sanchez, yulisa@joycollective.com.

About The CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Coalition is the official national supporter of the CROWN Act movement; an alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty and Color Of Change, along with 100+ CROWN Act supporting organizations. The CROWN Act movement is led by a team of Black women: Esi Eggleston Bracey (CEO of Unilever North America Personal Care), JOY Collective Agency leaders Kelli Richardson Lawson and Orlena Nwokah Blanchard (CEO and President), and ABA Consulting CEO, Adjoa B. Asamoah working with a village of Black leaders and the community who share a desire to end discrimination.

On March 18, 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act, and if a companion bill passes in the Senate, it would make hair discrimination based on the texture of natural hair illegal under Titles VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act, and other Federal civil rights laws. The CROWN Act and laws inspired by the CROWN Act have been enacted in 17 states : California (2019), New York (2019), New Jersey (2019), Virginia (2020), Colorado (2020), Washington (2020), Maryland (2020), Connecticut (2021), Delaware (2021), New Mexico* (2021), Nebraska* (2021), Nevada (2021), Oregon* (2021), Illinois* (2021), Maine (2022), Tennessee* (2022), and Louisiana (2022). Three additional bills are awaiting governor's signature in Alaska, Illinois* and Massachusetts. In 2021, Illinois original bill, Senate Bill 3616 was a protection for schools ONLY; the new amendment to SB3616 would add the protection of workplaces as well.

*Legislation inspired by the CROWN ACT

Dove has also expanded its work to incorporate diversity in swimming, ensuring an end to hair discrimination in the workplace, schools, and pools. The CROWN Coalition members believe diversity and inclusion are key drivers of success across all industries and sectors. For a full list of CROWN Coalition members and Dove research studies that quantify the issue of hair discrimination, visit www.thecrownact.com

Dove.com/CROWN and theCROWNAct.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRES

Marcy Polanco | marcy@JOYcollective.com

Angela Young | alymediarelationsllc@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE The CROWN Coalition