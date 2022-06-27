Whitelist and public sale of Country Club Membership NFT from June 28 to 30

Abundant benefits for Country Club Membership NFT holders afterwards

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (representative Song Gye-han) announced on the 27th day that BirdieShot Enjoy&Earn, a casual golf game that is being developed by METABORA, a subsidiary of Kakao Games, will issue Country Club Membership NFT from June 28 to 30 for three days.

BORANETWORK to issue Country Club Membership NFT of BirdieShot, BORA 2.0 onboarding project (PRNewswire)

Holding the Country Club Membership NFT, users can continuously obtain "green fee" that is required to participate in the extreme mode match in BirdieShot where CON is provided as a prize.

The Country Club Membership NFT is presold to whitelisted purchasers who are entitled to presale. The whitelisted users may purchase the NFT for one hour from 8 p.m. on the 29th day after depositing funds in advance at Drops on BORA PORTAL from 7 p.m. on the 28th day to 7 p.m. on the 29th day.

If the amount of NFT for whitelist sale is not sold out, the remaining amount will be open to all users for sale from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 30th. Users may participate in the sale after depositing funds in advance at Drops on BORA PORTAL from 10 p.m. on the 29th day to 7 p.m. on the 30th day.

If all the prepared amount of NFT is sold out, BORANETWORK will provide tBORA to the purchasers as a reward by lot in commemoration of the sale of the NFT.

Meanwhile, BORANETWORK had an Ask Me Anything (hereinafter the "AMA") event to answer questions about the service on the 21st day through the official discord channel of BirdieShot. Through the AMA event that lasted for about an hour, users gratified their curiosities about the benefits for BirdieShot NFT holders and tokenomics.

BirdieShot is a blockchain game version of Friends Shot: Golf for All that is in-service in the country. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and match with various players in golf courses across the world. Users can earn game money CON by winning a match against others and exchange it with tokens on BORA PORTAL for profits and have fun of Enjoy & Earn by growing and converting their characters into NFTs and trading them.

For details about the issuance of BirdieShot Country Club Membership NFT, visit the website of BirdieShot or check Drops Menu on BORA PORTAL.

