Ascent Funding Launches Success Program Aimed at Improving Student Outcomes with Ascent Connect

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding , a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, announced today the launch of Ascent Connect, a new success program dedicated to supporting students as they navigate college and life after graduation. As of July 5, 2022, all Ascent college loan borrowers will gain access to Ascent Connect offering one-to-one success coaching and unlimited content and digital resources.

Ascent is the first student lender to seamlessly integrate success support into its loan application process. Supportive resources are typically hard to find for most college students, and Ascent Connect fills that gap. The program is designed for students to engage in the medium of their choice, whether by email, text, telephone or video calls.

"We put students at the center of everything we do, and the launch of Ascent Connect is key in our mission to improve student outcomes in school and after graduation," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Ruggiero. "We have seen successful coaching prove valuable among college students, leading to better graduation rates and greater career readiness, and we're proud to invest resources to help students succeed."

Ascent Connect is tailored to individual student needs in critical areas including graduation prep, personal branding, career exploration, job readiness, and personal finance. The beta program was launched earlier this year with an overwhelming response, which quickly prompted an expansion to all Ascent college borrowers. Future program evolution will be influenced by student needs and feedback.

"Navigating college can be overwhelming for any student, no matter where you are on your journey," said Lead Coach and Program Producer Felicia Wetzel. "It is incredibly rewarding to deliver new information to students they may not have had access to before and watch them overcome an obstacle. With this program, Ascent can make an even greater impact by supporting a broader range of students."

Ascent Connect is the cornerstone of the company's vision to improve student outcomes and joins its suite of student-led initiatives, including financial wellness education and scholarship opportunities.

Ascent Funding is an award-winning company committed to student success. Ascent is revolutionizing how students and families plan, pay, and succeed in higher education at more than 2,600 traditional schools and coding bootcamps.

