Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether USA Truck, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with DB Schenker

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with DB Schenker.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/usa-truck-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges USA Truck's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet USA Truck holders will receive only $31.72 per share in cash, which values USA Truck at approximately $435 million, including assumed cash and debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for USA Truck by imposing a significant penalty if USA Truck accepts a superior bid. USA Truck insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of USA Truck's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for USA Truck.

If you own USA Truck common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/usa-truck-inc.

