South Florida PBS' Full STEAM Summer of Learning

MIAMI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS (WPBT, WXEL, & Health Channel) in partnership with the Museum of Discovery and Science is excited to launch the 2nd season of KidVision: Full STEAM Ahead Virtual Summer Series starting Thursday, June 30th at 2 PM on Zoom!

South Florida PBS Logo (PRNewsfoto/South Florida PBS) (PRNewswire)

School's out, but the learning doesn't stop! The KidVision: Full STEAM Ahead series, led by KidVision's Miss Penny, will educate children on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math with seven different virtual events consisting of fun hands-on activities. Little scientists and artists alike, all children, will be able to find a virtual event that aligns with their interests or allows them to explore new ones. This series will run for seven consecutive weeks starting on Thursday, June 30th at 2 PM and continuing through August 11th each Thursday at 2:00 PM LIVE on ZOOM , Facebook, and YouTube! After each virtual event, the activities will air on all South Florida PBS channels (WPBT, WXEL, and South Florida PBS Kids 24/7).

The KidVision: Full STEAM Ahead Summer Learning Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 30th at 2 PM , we are calling All Aboard to stay afloat. This virtual event will explore Science through a sink and float experiment. Kids at home will need a clear tub, water, two trays, towel, and small sink & float objects. Interested? Register Here. Onat, we are calling All Aboard to stay afloat. This virtual event will explorethrough a sink and float experiment. Kids at home will need a clear tub, water, two trays, towel, and small sink & float objects. Interested?

Thursday, July 7 at 2 PM , get a taste of magic with Magic Balloons. This virtual event will explore the Science of static electricity with balloons. Kids at home will need one balloon, one piece of paper, and one spoonful of sugar. Interested? Register Here . Onat, get a taste of magic with Magic Balloons. This virtual event will explore theof static electricity with balloons. Kids at home will need one balloon, one piece of paper, and one spoonful of sugar. Interested?

Thursday, July 14 at 2 PM , fulfill dreams of being a popstar with a Music Video Challenge. This virtual event will explore Technology through video making. Kids at home will need a phone that can record and share videos. Interested? Register Here. Onat, fulfill dreams of being a popstar with a Music Video Challenge. This virtual event will explorethrough video making. Kids at home will need a phone that can record and share videos. Interested?

Thursday, July 21 at 2 PM , Rock & Roll with us and construct rock sculptures. This virtual event will explore Engineering through kinetic sculptures. Kids at home will need one large rock/stone and colorful pipe cleaners. They also have the option to use pom-poms, bells, yarn, and beads. Interested? Register Here . Onat, Rock & Roll with us and construct rock sculptures. This virtual event will explorethrough kinetic sculptures. Kids at home will need one large rock/stone and colorful pipe cleaners. They also have the option to use pom-poms, bells, yarn, and beads. Interested?

Thursday, July 28 at 2 PM , follow us Dot-to-Dot as we create masterpieces. This virtual event will explore Art through abstraction. Kids at home will need one piece of white paper and bright/colorful markers. Interested? Register Here. Onat, follow us Dot-to-Dot as we create masterpieces. This virtual event will explorethrough abstraction. Kids at home will need one piece of white paper and bright/colorful markers. Interested?

Thursday, August 4 at 2 PM , be a star student and create Star Cards with us. This virtual event will explore Math through counting. Kids at home will need one pack of index cards, one pack of star stickers, and one marker. Interested? Register Here. Onat, be a star student and create Star Cards with us. This virtual event will explorethrough counting. Kids at home will need one pack of index cards, one pack of star stickers, and one marker. Interested?

Thursday, August 11 at 2 PM , stuck wondering What is it Worth? Join us to discover how many coins are in a dollar. This virtual event will explore Math with money. Kids at home will need 100 pennies, 20 nickels, 10 dimes, 4 quarters, 1 dollar bill, 4 clear cups, 1 sheet of paper, a pencil, and a magnifying glass. Interested? Register Here. Onat, stuck wondering What is it Worth? Join us to discover how many coins are in a dollar. This virtual event will explorewith money. Kids at home will need 100 pennies, 20 nickels, 10 dimes, 4 quarters,bill, 4 clear cups, 1 sheet of paper, a pencil, and a magnifying glass. Interested?

For more information and to RSVP for any of the above events click here .

KidVision: Full STEAM Ahead is made possible by the Annette Urso Rickel Foundation. The Annette Urso Rickel Foundation seeks to enrich STEAM education in Florida schools and organizations by supporting inspired students and cultivating talented teachers through scholarships and grants.

About South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

Jeneissy Azcuy

V.P. of Marketing and Communications

(305) 424-4013

jazcuy@southfloridapbs.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE South Florida PBS