OTC Markets Group Welcomes CryoMass Technologies Inc. to OTCQX

DENVER, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoMass Technologies Inc. ("CryoMass") (OTCQX: CRYM) is pleased to announce that CryoMass begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CRYM."

CryoMass Technologies Inc (PRNewsfoto/CryoMass Technologies Inc) (PRNewswire)

Christian Noël, CryoMass CEO, stated, "We are pleased to reach this important milestone, as OTCQX is the highest tier of the OTC markets. Of more than 12,000 securities traded on the OTC Markets, only 644 (as of May 31, 2022) have met the requirements for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. The upgrade to the OTCQX will increase CryoMass's accessibility to U.S. investors and will allow our shareholders to trade more effectively. This also reflects our continued commitment to responsible corporate governance"

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

The common stock of CryoMass Technologies Inc. trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CRYM. For further information, please contact the Company by email at investors@cryomass.com or by telephone at +1 833 256 2382. The Company will welcome your inquiry.

This press release is not an offer of securities, or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

Forward-looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risk factors identified in the Company's SEC filings, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment affecting the sale and use of cannabis or hemp products and of other, potential lines of businesses that the Company will consider entering at a given time, demand for the Company's products, internal funding and the financial condition of the Company, product roll-out, competition, our dependence upon our commercial partners, variations in the global commodities markets and other commercial matters involving the Company, its products and the markets in which the Company operates or seeks to enter, as well as general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States



Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Marijuana, as defined in the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, remains a Schedule I drug under the respective act, making it illegal under federal law in the U.S. to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the U.S. may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Please carefully review the Company's SEC filings with respect to related risk factors.

