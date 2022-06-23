KELLOGG'S® SPECIAL K® INTRODUCES DELICIOUS AND CONVENIENT NEW PROTEIN SNACK BARS FOR FUELING UP ON THE GO

New mini bars deliver six grams of protein in tasty Berry Vanilla and Brownie Sundae flavors

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime often means more time spent out and about enjoying outdoor activities, taking kids to and from camp, or simply basking in the warm weather with friends with few opportunities to stop and pause. For those days that don't seem to be slowing down, Kellogg's® Special K® has introduced new Protein Snack Bars. Small but mighty, with 6 grams of protein and 90 calories per bar, they make it easy to refuel on the go with something delicious, for those times you need to reenergize and just take a moment for yourself.

Kellogg’s® Special K® Protein Snack Bars pack six grams of protein into each delicious bar for an on-the-go snack with 90 calories. (Credit: Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

Special K Protein Snack Bars are equal parts delicious and satisfying. With 6 grams of protein and available in two delectable flavors, sweet Berry Vanilla and rich chocolatey Brownie Sundae, the new 90-calorie Special K Protein Snack Bars provide an easy on-the-go protein pick-me-up without compromising on amazing taste.

"Sometimes you just need a second to pause and do something for yourself that's going to energize you. At Special K, we love to offer that special combination of indulgent-tasting flavors plus functional ingredients like protein in a portable snack that's perfect for stashing in your bag, car or desk drawer," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Our new Special K Protein Snack Bars are a delicious mini option you can feel good about enjoying, so you're able to take a moment and get a little boost of energy to help fuel you for whatever your day has in store."

Special K Protein Snack Bars are available now at grocery retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a five-count package.

For more information on Special K Protein Snack Bars and other offerings in the lineup, visit www.SpecialK.com. Plus, follow along on social for all the latest Special K news, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company