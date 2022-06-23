ISS Recommends FOR All Sonim Proxy Proposals at Special Meeting On June 28

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that stockholders entitled to vote at the special meeting of stockholders to be held June 28 vote FOR all proposals.

"We are pleased to have the support of ISS on all four of the matters to be voted at our upcoming special meeting," said Peter Liu, Chief Executive Officer at Sonim. "We encourage all stockholders to make their voice heard by voting on these matters. We have provided for efficient and effective voting by phone and online, which are the best ways to ensure your vote is recorded prior to the meeting."

The Sonim special meeting will be held on June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. local time at 1875 South Grant Street, Suite 770, San Mateo, California 94402. Stockholders can vote in advance and do not need to be present at the meeting.

A stockholder of record that has not yet submitted a proxy can still vote by telephone at 1-800-690-6903 or online at www.proxyvote.com prior to 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on June 27, 2022, the day before the special meeting.

The special meeting ballot includes four proposals, all of which ISS recommends voting FOR. At the special meeting, holders of Sonim common stock will be asked to consider and vote on the following:

a Transaction Proposal;

a Reverse Stock Split Proposal;

a Charter Restriction Proposal; and

an Adjournment Proposal.

The complete proxy statement is available online at www.sec.gov and at the Sonim website under About, then Investor Relations, then SEC Filings. Investors can also click on the link https://ir.sonimtech.com/sec-filings/all-sec-filings# to access the proxy.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States— including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada—Bell, Rogers, and Telus Mobility. Our phones and accessories connect workers with voice, data, and workflow applications in two end markets: industrial enterprise and public sector. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are sold through distributors in North America, South America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

