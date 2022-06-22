Specialty Program Group, LLC Strengthens Digital Capabilities with the Addition of Eli Orozco as Director of Marketing

SUMMIT, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced today that Eli Orozco has joined as Director of Marketing.

Eli brings over 18 years of experience in project management, digital marketing, marketing strategy, branding and marketing operations. Prior to joining SPG, he served as Marketing Director at Bretford, a provider of mobile solutions, and has held positions in marketing strategy, demand generation and served as the center of excellence for digital marketing.

Eli will report to Chris Lamitola, SPG's Chief Sales Officer, to lead the SPG businesses in marketing strategy and digital transformation. "Eli brings deep expertise in digital marketing and has extensive experience developing digital marketing strategies and coaching marketing teams at a global scale," said Lamitola. "He will be a true asset to SPG and our companies as we enhance our digital marketing capabilities."

"Eli's expertise in digital strategy and implementation will be valuable to our leadership team as we strengthen our digital focus," said Chris Treanor, President & CEO of Specialty Program Group.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 18 portfolio companies and is over 1.8 billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com .

CONTACT:

Media: Chris Lamitola

Phone: 908-790-6749

christopher.lamitola@specialtyprogramgroup.com

M&A: Chris Treanor

Phone: 908-790-6884

Chris.treanor@specialtyprogramgroup.com

