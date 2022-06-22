Razorleaf Partners with iBASEt to Drive Manufacturing Transformation

Collaboration expands product and service portfolio for both organizations to support Industry 4.0 initiatives

STOW, Ohio, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a consulting and systems integrator specializing in product life cycle management (PLM), today announced a new strategic partnership with iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, to drive digital transformation for manufacturers to more effectively bring new products to market.

The partnership brings together two established leaders in manufacturing transformation to offer strategic consulting, deployment, and technical services built around iBASEt's Solumina iSeries platform, an industry-leading software solution that simplifies how complex manufacturing, quality, and MRO processes are managed and improved to support Industry 4.0 strategies.

"Razorleaf's expertise in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Integration represents an expansion of our customer value," said Daniel Flick, VP of Global Alliances, iBASEt. "PLM data is fundamental to complex manufacturing operations, which rely on accurate, real-time engineering and production specifications. Successful Industry 4.0 initiatives drive the highest value when enabling a consistent digital thread across disparate systems. Razorleaf shares our vision to support product and operations innovation and help manufacturers accomplish their digital transformation initiatives."

"Our iBASEt partnership expands our application and technical expertise beyond PLM and Integration to encompass MES, MRO and Supply Chain -- which is a natural progression of how manufacturers are evolving their product processes into manufacturing," said Razorleaf CEO Eric Doubell. "This partnership opens new opportunities for our global clients who are considering expanding smart manufacturing initiatives to embrace the shop floor, supply chain and MRO. We look forward to working closely with iBASEt and delivering success for their customers."

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States and Europe, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.razorleaf.com .

