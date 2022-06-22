Win Stuff
Inventhelp Inventor Designs Innovative Dual Use Sunglasses (OCM-1031)

Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to design a practical and convenient accessory that would combine smartphone technology together with sunglasses," said an inventor from Rancho Cucamonga, Calf."This two-in-one concept would provide a hands-free way to access various features of a smartphone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending I VIEW SMART GLASSES is a modified pair of sunglasses with a hands-free way to employ the technology of a smartphone. As such, it eliminates the need for an individual to carry a separate smartphone. In doing so, it allows individuals to take or make phone calls, text, check e-mail, etc. This convenient, practical, two-way design is producible in a wide array of eye-catching colors and is ideal for anyone who wears sunglasses and also uses a smartphone device.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1031, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

