Fosun announced an update on outstanding tender offer to accept Any-and-All for full outstanding principal amount of the Only Two Offshore Bonds Maturing This Year

Fosun announced an update on outstanding tender offer to accept Any-and-All for full outstanding principal amount of the Only Two Offshore Bonds Maturing This Year

HONG KONG, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 June, Fosun International Limited ((HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International") announced an update on outstanding tender offer to accept Any-and-All for full outstanding principal amount of its only two offshore bonds maturing this year. The two offshore bonds are FOSUNI 5.5% 2023 US dollar bond puttable in August this year, at the amount about USD380 million, and Euro bond FOSUNI 3.3% 2022 maturing in October this year, at the amount about EUR384 million.

These two bonds are the Company's only maturing offshore bonds this year. The expiration deadline is 4 July 2022 and the purchase price of these two bonds is redeemable at 100% of face value.

On 20 June 2022, Fosun International announced a tender offer to the two above-mentioned offshore bonds, with a cap US$200 million. The company made the announcement to upsize the tender offer to Any-and-All today.

Fosun International maintains a solid financial position, with abundant cash on hand and diversified financing channels to meet future business needs. Fosun has been following the discipline to manage liability in advance and will pursue further liability management exercise for outstanding notes. With the diversified business mix, globalized portfolio, and the strategy of "Profound Industry Operations + Industrial Investment", and Fosun is well-weathered with market risks and shall continue to adhere to a strict financial discipline solidifying our capital base.

View original content:

SOURCE Fosun