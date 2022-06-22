Financial Research & Analytics firm Decimal Point Analytics raises $ 4.7mn

MUMBAI, India, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decimal Point Analytics (DPA), a leading financial research and analytics firm, secured an investment of $ 4.7mn from a global insurance company in the GCC region. This is in line with the growth strategy and expanding DPA's geographical presence across the globe.

The capital raised will build DPA's delivery capability, strengthen the team and create a next-generation technology platform to facilitate their client operations. DPA has been rapidly increasing the number of employees in response to solid demand for its services. It has recently opened its third operational center in GIFT City near Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad; the company expects the next growth phase to be facilitated from this center.

The focus is three-fold, the first is to continue adding fresh layers of solutions for their customers, such as CRM and ESG analytics. Next is to build DPA's technology platform that will act as RPA for data ingestion and data analytics. Finally, consider strategic acquisitions of business operations that naturally align with the company's long-term objectives.

Shailesh Dhuri, CEO, of Decimal Point Analytics, says, "Over the past years Decimal Point Analytics' ability to bring AI and ML in financial research has helped extensively transition to the new paradigm and see the growth momentum continuing in ESG and related field. With the investments, we are looking to expand our services in risk management, catastrophe modeling, actuarial services, and others. Using the latest and innovative technology will enable our clients to achieve significant enhancement through quality, timeliness, and efficiency."

Decimal Point Analytics was formed in 2003 by senior professionals from the Indian Capital Markets and is a global provider of Research and Data Analytics products and services, including Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence-based solutions. Key client categories include Data Providers, Asset Management Companies, Private Equity Firms, Hedge Funds, Banks, Insurance Companies, and Broking Houses. DPA's background and understanding of Financial Research and its strengths in Technology provide it an edge in effectively understanding and solving client problems.

For more information, visit https://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/

Media Contact:

Name: Prashant Mishra

Designation: Manager, Marketing Support

Company: Decimal Point Analytics

Tel: +91 9650110674

Email: info@decimalpointanalytics.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843998/DPA_LOGO.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Decimal Point Analytics (DPA)