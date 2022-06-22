THE ANAHEIM DUCKS AND HONDA CENTER ANNOUNCE TITAN HST FOR NEXT-GEN EMERGENCY RESPONSE SYSTEMS

Leading mass two-way communication system provides added safety measures to quickly address emergency situations and in day-to-day operations





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center today announced a new partnership with Titan HST as the arena's official security communication platform provider. Titan HST a leading provider of multi-patented next-gen emergency response systems, will equip the 650,000-square-foot Honda Center with a mass communication tool to add an extra layer of security protocols to games, concerts, and other events hosted at the arena. With Titan HST, Honda Center administrators and security team members can provide updates about emergencies and facility information to staff and vendors, with the ability to send notifications in real-time to instantly bridge language barriers via mobile app, text message, e-mail, web, and auto-call.

(PRNewsfoto/Titan HST) (PRNewswire)

"The Anaheim Ducks and Titan HST share strategic values of safety and providing a first-class experience," said Quinn Mackin, Honda Center VP and Assistant General Manager. "We are excited to continue integrating the latest technology in our fan experience ensuring guests in attendance have a safe and excellent experience."



Through this partnership, Honda Center and Titan HST empower guests to stay informed and receive time-sensitive information. This includes alerting guests and fans about traffic and parking as well as safety procedures.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center", said Vic Merjanian, Esq., CEO and Founder of Titan HST. "Our technology empowers organizations to provide industry-leading technology to enhance both user experience and safety."

From major sporting facilities to hospitality and government agencies, organizations, and venues across the country and around the world have implemented Titan HST's end-to-end security solution to maximize safety. Titan HST is an industry leader in providing next-gen multi-patented mass emergency communication and business continuity solutions.

To learn more about Titan HST, please visit titanhst.com.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc:

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd-sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses, and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

About Honda Center

Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Honda Center stands as one of the premier entertainment and sports venues in the country. Owned by the City of Anaheim and managed by Anaheim Arena Management, LLC, the arena is home to the 2007 Stanley Cup champion Anaheim Ducks, and annually hosts dozens of top-name concerts such as Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Jay-Z, Garth Brooks, and Foo Fighters. Since 2005, Anaheim Arena Management/Anaheim Ducks owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, have invested millions of dollars into facility upgrades, continuously improving the guest experience at Honda Center.

About Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Titan HST