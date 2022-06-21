AS SEEN ON SOCIAL: KFC UNVEILS INNOVATIVE NEW FINGER SPORKS TO MAKE ITS SIDES AS FINGER LICKIN' GOOD - LITERALLY - AS ITS FRIED CHICKEN

Look out, fried chicken; it's sides' time to shine with KFC Finger Sporks, available now for free with the purchase of a KFC Sides Lovers Meal on the KFC mobile app, KFC.com or in restaurants while supplies last

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All fingers point to KFC today as the fried chicken chain unveils an innovative eating utensil that makes all your KFC favorites (literally) finger lickin' good. Introducing KFC Finger Sporks, KFC's new ergonomic and gastronomic piece of tableware-tech that'll bring out the fun in family dinner.

Get your fingers on (and in) this playful eating utensil you never knew you needed. Introducing KFC Finger Sporks, KFC's new ergonomic and gastronomic piece of tableware-tech that will make all your KFC favorites (literally) finger lickin' good.

So, what makes it different from our regular sporks? Our KFC Finger Sporks are a new spin on the original sporks that KFC helped popularize in the early 1970s when Colonel Harland Sanders adopted them as the utensil of choice for all of his Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants. With features like precision prong articulation, anterior branding optimization and sporkasticity technology, KFC's Finger Sporks make it more fun to scoop out your mac & cheese, retrieve that last piece of corn and delight in your mashed potatoes.

To use, simply place your finger in the KFC Finger Spork, dip said finger into your favorite KFC side item and then elevate the vessel into your mouth. KFC even created a 90s-inspired infomercial to show how to use the new finger lickin' good utensil – harkening back to a time of scrunchies and boomboxes. Millennial parents will feel nostalgic watching one family take their meal from good to finger lickin' good!

The KFC Finger Spork was designed to optimize consumption of KFC sides, but we can't wait to see other creative uses our customers come up with, like enhancing high-fives, creating a one-of-a-kind friendship bracelet or playing the saxophone. Fans interested in getting their fingers on (and in) a KFC Finger Spork can order a KFC Sides Lovers Meal via the KFC mobile app, KFC.com or at participating KFC locations starting June 21 through July 12 to receive two free KFC Finger Sporks, while supplies last.* But be quick! These "As Seen on Social" innovations will go quicker than a limited-edition bean-filled plushie.

"KFC Finger Sporks are taking sides off the sidelines and putting them in the spotlight," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "Every detail of the innovative Finger Spork has been carefully crafted and pressure tested – by way of eating many KFC sides – for the optimal finger lickin' good experience."

Because we know that deciding what's for dinner can be the most challenging part of a parent's day, the KFC Sides Lovers Meal was designed with families in mind. The abundant meal includes eight pieces of KFC's world-famous fried chicken or Extra Crispy™ Tenders, and your choice of three large sides (choice of Secret Recipe Fries, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with or without gravy, Cole Slaw and Corn) and four biscuits. Something the whole family can enjoy! If only picking a VHS at your favorite movie rental store back in the 90s would've been this easy…

KFC is making it even more convenient for parents to order their next Sides Lovers Meal with its Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com. Once an order is placed via Quick Pick-Up, you can visit your participating restaurant at your estimated pick-up time while blasting your favorite 90s boy band album, park in a dedicated VIP parking spot and go inside, where the order will be hot, ready and waiting on the Quick Pick-Up shelf.

*To qualify for 2 free KFC Finger Sporks, you must purchase a Sides Lovers Meal between June 21 and July 12, at participating locations while supplies last. Customer responsible for all taxes and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferable. Subject to cancellation at any time.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Starting today, you can bring out the fun in family dinner with KFC Finger Sporks. Available with the purchase of a KFC Sides Lovers Meal on the KFC mobile app, on KFC.com or in restaurants, now through July 12, while supplies last.

