Omnicom Announces Partnership with Instacart, Powering Enhanced Measurement Capabilities, Increased ROI for CPG Brands

CANNES, France, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG) the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with Instacart that will deliver a wide range of benefits to Omnicom clients, most significantly in providing new measurement capabilities.

Making the announcement during the second day of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Omnicom outlined details of the partnership, including account management, product first-looks, and product roadmap consultation. Most notably, Instacart is building a roadmap to work within the clean room infrastructure of Omni - Omnicom's open operating system which orchestrates better outcomes for clients across the entire consumer purchasing journey - building on previously announced partnerships with NBC & Disney for planning and measurement in the Omni clean rooms.

With one of the largest grocery catalogs in the world, Instacart has insight into the complete customer journey - from search through checkout - across different touchpoints. Instacart provides CPG brands with aggregated, anonymized and retailer-agnostic data insights across the entire Instacart app that allows advertisers to better understand their customers' online buying habits.

Omnicom has been a valuable partner to Instacart and this expanded relationship will deliver real impact for the agency's clients," says Ryan Mayward, Vice President of Ad Sales at Instacart."

Explaining the benefits of adding Instacart to an Omni clean room that also houses NBC and Disney data, Mayward says, "We look forward to building a roadmap to work with Omni's clean room infrastructure, where we'll bring our unique insights and measurement capabilities to Omnicom clients' media investments across NBC and Disney properties. For example, in the future, a home cleaning supply brand can better understand how its ads on Hulu drove purchase of its products on Instacart. We can also dive deep on basket analysis and content consumption trends with Omnicom to help that brand understand which products resonate most with audiences. Our vision is to equip CPG brands with the data and shopping insights they need to better understand their business and identify growth opportunities."

Summing up the long-term benefits and implications of the partnership, Omnicom Media Group Chief Activation Officer Megan Pagliuca said, "By collaborating on measurement and insights, Omnicom and Instacart can help brands transform top-of-funnel, brand-building marketing channels to outcomes-based media."

The Instacart collaboration is the second in a series of commerce partnerships that Omnicom is announcing during the Cannes Lions Festival. "With each collaboration, we are adding another layer of unique capabilities to a connected commerce offering that encompasses the totality of client investment across all media channels, screens and environments," commented Omnicom eCommerce CEO Frank Kochenash,

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science , OMD and PHD ; performance marketing agency Resolution ; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing ; and the Annalect data and analytics division that developed and manages the Omni open operating system that orchestrates better outcomes for clients across the entire consumer marketing journey.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE OMD