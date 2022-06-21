Nikola Urges Stockholders to Vote NOW "FOR" Each Proposal Before Annual Meeting on June 30, 2022

Vote by phone at (855) 935-2562, if in North America , or 1-(207) 607-7123, if international

Vote online at www.proxyvote.com

Deadline to vote: stockholders as of the close of business on April 4, 2022 , need to VOTE by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on June 29, 2022

An affirmative vote from a majority of all outstanding shares is required to approve Proposal 2

PHOENIX , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today issued the following letter to its stockholders urging them to vote before the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held virtually on June 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Additional information can be found at nikolamotor.com/investors.

The full text of the letter follows:

June 21, 2022

Dear Nikola Stockholders,

As we get closer to our Annual Meeting on June 30, 2022, I am reaching out to urge you to vote FOR each of the four proposals that we need your support to approve. Voting will remain open until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on June 29, 2022, so we urge you to VOTE TODAY!

Your vote "FOR" Proposal 2 is particularly important as it allows us to increase the number of shares of our company's common stock and requires an affirmative vote from the majority of all outstanding shares for approval. Only votes actively cast "FOR" this proposal are counted, so it is critical that you vote, regardless of how many shares you own. Every vote matters.

Voting is Quick and Simple – You Can Vote by Telephone, Internet or Mail:

By Phone: Please call Alliance Advisors , Nikola's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (855) 935-2562 . International voters can call 1-(207) 607-7123 . You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have any questions about voting.

By Internet: If you hold shares in "street name," you can vote by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee. You can vote by going to If you hold shares in "street name," you can vote by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee. You can vote by going to www.proxyvote.com . Please make sure you have your control number when visiting the website.

By Mail: You can vote by completing, signing, dating and returning the proxy card.

No further action is required if you have already voted FOR the proposals.

ALL stockholders are encouraged to VOTE, including individual holders. Stockholders as of the close of business on April 4, 2022, should vote their shares even if they no longer own them. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually on June 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

There are many exciting developments happening at Nikola – we recently started production and our initial serial battery-electric vehicles are being shipped to dealers for customer delivery. We've also begun our fuel cell electric vehicle pilot testing with select customers, and we continue to expand our strategic partner network.

On behalf of our entire team and Board of Directors, thank you for your continued support of Nikola.

Sincerely,

Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer and President

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

