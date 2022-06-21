KONE announces collaboration with the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC)

LISLE, Ill., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is proud to announce a collaboration with the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). This top-tiered collaboration and sponsorship underpins KONE's bold commitment and strategy to become a more diverse and inclusive company.

The core purpose of NAWIC is to strengthen and amplify the success of women in the construction industry. They are committed to championing women in order to impact the direction of the construction industry through education, community connections and advocacy. Each member is helping to further empower women by opening the door for more women in the construction industry.

"We are proud to join forces with NAWIC and empower women in our industry," said Ken Schmid, executive vice president of KONE Americas. "This collaboration underscores our company's culture and values of diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as a commitment to an inclusive construction industry."

At KONE, we see the advancements and achievements of women trailblazers on a daily basis, both within and outside of the construction industry. They are driving impactful changes at every level with their diverse perspectives, voices, talents and skills. This partnership with NAWIC allows KONE to become a more robust ally, so we can strengthen our support of women in construction, and the impact they are making.

"Having been a member of my local NAWIC Chapter (Salt Lake City #90), and experienced the benefits, such as networking with other women in this industry and the robust, professional continuous learning opportunities, I'm thrilled about this partnership with NAWIC," said Margot Epstein, director sales operations, new equipment business for KONE. "I look forward to finding even more ways KONE can support women in the construction industry, both inside and outside our own company."

Visit KONE.us for more information on KONE's collaboration with NAWIC and other organizations.

