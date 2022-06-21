InductiveHealth Informatics Announces Growth Investment Partnership With Diversis

The investment from Diversis will allow InductiveHealth to enhance its product development in ever-more innovative ways, in pursuit of their goal of stopping disease through technology.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InductiveHealth Informatics, the leader in public health disease surveillance, is excited to announce a growth investment partnership with the investment firm Diversis.

"This investment will allow InductiveHealth to pursue significant product development initiatives," said InductiveHealth CEO and Co-Founder Matthew Dollacker. "The COVID-19 pandemic exposed many opportunities for improvement in public health. We plan to leverage this investment to bring forward exciting new technology capabilities to improve public health outcomes, while continuing to grow our industry-leading team of epidemiologists, engineers, and public health specialists to serve our growing client needs."

"Having the ability to push our innovation practices even further with Diversis, and to grow our world-class team, will mean that we can provide essential public health surveillance and response solutions to even more areas around the country, and eventually the world. Our goal is to help ensure that every public health crisis is met with accurate, timely data that can track and monitor the situation and enable the best public health outcomes."

Partnering with Diversis

InductiveHealth's new partner is the Los Angeles-based investment firm Diversis, dedicated to fostering growth acceleration and providing development opportunities to software and technology organizations. Their goal is a collaborative partnership that ensures the organizations they work with are always heard and supported.

"Diversis is excited to partner with another amazing and future-looking company," said Diversis Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kevin Ma, "The work that InductiveHealth is doing is vital to improving public health capabilities, and we believe that our growth investment in them will prove to be something that will genuinely help change the public health landscape for years to come."

Growth and innovation

InductiveHealth has had a long-standing commitment to fully remote work, which in turn attracted a wide number of expert technologists in public health that would otherwise not be able to relocate to the company's headquarters in Atlanta.

Today, the company has a staff of approximately 85 in the United States. It will use investment to continue a trend of more than 50 percent year-over-year growth, while also accelerating product development and client delivery at scale. InductiveHealth will primarily invest in engineering and product staff, developing services in ways that will improve the quantity, quality, and use of data for public health surveillance and response.

The proof is in the numbers

Currently InductiveHealth supports public health reporting and analytics for more than 70 percent of hospital and urgent care visits in the United States. In addition, more than 6 million healthcare transactions per day are facilitated through its services.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, public health crises can occur at any time. InductiveHealth provides products and services that can help ensure that public health leaders have the tools that they need to effectively respond. With the growth investment from Diversis, InductiveHealth will be able to continue to innovate in this field, preventing avoidable illness and injury and saving lives.

