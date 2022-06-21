Buckle Up! Stretch Zone on the Road to Its 200th Location With a Pit Stop in St. Pete

Tampa Bay Area Entrepreneur to Grow Leading Stretching Franchise's Footprint with 197th Studio

ST. PETE, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest stretching franchise, is reaching a momentous milestone of 200 studio locations on June 27. The brand is celebrating the day with coast-to-coast location openings, kicking off the festivities with its newest Tampa area studio in St. Pete.

Spearheaded by franchisees Joe Morrissey and Steven Cox, the St. Pete studio is joining a roster of 48 existing locations in Florida, and will be among three current Tampa-area studios. The studio is situated at 327 11th Ave N. and will provide local community members with proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help enhance quality of life.

"From the way we stretch to the way we franchise, no one can do it like Stretch Zone. We are often imitated, but never duplicated by our competitors, which is why franchising into new markets has been crucial for our team," said Tony Zaccario, CEO of Stretch Zone. "Not only have we opened 100 locations in under a year, driving us to 200 studios, we are also proud that not one studio has closed. We are confident that Joe and the St. Pete Stretch Zone team will have massive success for years to come, and we can't wait to reach our next destination, 200 studios."

Coined Road to 200, The St. Pete studio is opening in conjunction with three other locations on June 27 — Chicago, Dallas and Anchorage. To wrap up the day, the corporate team and the entire franchise system will come together to commemorate the achievement virtually.

"Being a part of such a large moment for Stretch Zone is truly an honor. Opening 200 locations is a major feat for the brand and we're happy our St. Pete location is helping reach this goal!" said Morrissey. "Our team is ready to hit the ground running to serve St. Pete residents and make their lives better. This will be a momentous day, not only for our community, but also Stretch Zone as a whole — we can't wait to make a big splash!"

Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner-assisted stretching session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or looking to improve their mobility so they can spend quality time with their grandchildren, Stretch Zone is customized to meet everyone's personal needs and goals. Practitioners are nationally accredited through an internally developed training and qualification program to ensure a valuable experience for clients. The patented stretching system has also earned the trust of chiropractors and complimentary health care professionals. This collective trust in the methodology from clients and professionals alike is why Stretch Zone offers each client their first 30-minute stretch for free.

Stretch Zone is the world's first and largest franchise in the stretching space. It offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. In 2021, the brand also struck up a partnership with Drew Brees, who sits on the Board of Directors, which strategically positions Stretch Zone to continue its stature as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Stretch Zone in St. Pete visit www.stretchzone.com/locations/st-petersburg/.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. With a steady cadence of location openings, Stretch Zone is on the Road to 200, a milestone they will hit in late June. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

