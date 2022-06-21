Better collaboration with subcontractors, improved change order management, and new insights into project risks feature in InEight's Innovations Update

InEight enhances capabilities of its open, integrated platform of project management solutions with a range of subcontractor management features, enhanced change-order management and insightful risk-assessment processes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight Inc., a global leader in construction project management software, has today announced the latest in its program of software innovations. This round's enhancements enable greater, real-time collaboration with subcontractors, give both contractors and owners a better handle on change orders, enable deeper insights into cost and schedule threats, and provide opportunities through integration to optimize efficient project delivery.

"As the industry rises to the challenges of meeting the ever-growing demand for new construction, InEight remains committed to delivering innovative technology that enables organizations to scale and expand their operations through more effective, risk-adjusted planning and greater execution efficiency. These latest platform updates give owners and contractors the tools they need to overcome pressing challenges such as the labor shortage, positioning them to increase project delivery capacity without a requisite increase in experienced personnel," says Brad Barth, Chief Product Officer at InEight.

As part of these innovations, InEight has extended its digital time sheets to subcontractors, now packed with key information. Additionally, a drawing comparison feature is newly available, making it easier to identify changes between revisions that could kick off an RFI process.

The new subcontractor management features for real-time collaboration enable field teams to:

Assign subcontractors to work breakdown structure (WBS) codes so they can track their own daily plans.

Allow subcontractors to report daily hours, work progress, notes, and issues directly to the general contractor, eliminating redundant data entry.

Produce comprehensive daily reports to meet management/owner requirements.

For improved change order management, InEight's connected process improves visibility at every step, enabling project teams to:

Quickly identify important changes and areas of interest by comparing drawings with previous versions.

React to issues in the field and create immediate requests for information (RFIs) with mobile functionality.

Reduce duplicate work and speed up change order approval timelines by efficiently pricing change orders that are backed up with a full audit trail of the issues included in the change.

Finally, new capabilities in the area of risk management:

Unify risk and scheduling practices with risk identification and mapping embedded directly into your plan

Leverage better insights by capturing feedback and commentary on the plan

Drive quantitative assessments from a consensus pool and eliminate traditional three-point estimates

For more information about InEight's latest innovations, visit: https://ineight.com/innovations

About InEight

InEight provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers, and designers who are building the world around us. Over 575,000 users and more than 850 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle.

From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $1 trillion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

