Award-winning Koloa Rum Company Introduces Sparkling Hawaiian Rum Canned Cocktails

Ready-to-Drink in Four Hawaiian-Inspired Flavors, All Natural and Blended with Koloa Kauai White Rum

KALAHEO, KAUAI, Hawaii, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Koloa Rum Company launches Sparkling Hawaiian Rum Canned Cocktails — its latest ready-to-drink product line. Ideal for summer cocktails on-the-go, the new product complements Koloa Rum's existing broad portfolio, keeping in step with the company's ongoing development of products that capture a wide-ranging appeal.

Koloa Rum Company Sparkling Hawaiian Rum Canned Cocktails (PRNewswire)

"Over the past four years, we have watched the rising popularity of canned cocktails in the market, and we recognize that this is the opportune time for Koloa Rum to enter this product category," said Bob Gunter, Koloa Rum Company's President and CEO. "We're proud to first introduce it to our Hawaii ohana as a way to show our appreciation for years of endless support."

Koloa's canned cocktails feature all-natural Hawaiian flavors blended with premium Kauai White Rum, which is made from pure cane sugar and rainwater from Mount Waialeale. The distinctively pure, clean, and smooth taste of Kauai White Rum makes for a perfect foundation for these tropical-flavored cocktails.

The canned beverages come in a variety of four Hawaiian-inspired flavors (Guava, Pineapple, Mango, and Coconut) and packaged in a convenient four-pack of 355 ml cans. In the 2022 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, each flavor scored above 90 with Mango awarded a Chairman's Trophy and listed among the top 100 spirits.

"Koloa Rum is known for products of utmost quality and taste. Our new canned cocktails are no exception. For more than 12 years, we have developed a loyal customer base that we believe will instantly recognize our brand and eagerly embrace these new products," added Gunter.

Light, bubbly, and refreshing, Koloa canned cocktails are suitable for any occasion. The canned cocktails are currently available in Hawaii, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada and will later be distributed in additional markets. For more information, visit www.koloarum.com.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai and operates Hawaii's first distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company's award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee, Cacao and Aged rums, in addition to a collection of delicious ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Western Canada. Koloa Rum Company encourages adults of legal drinking age to consume its products responsibly. For more information, visit www.koloarum.com.

