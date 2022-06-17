White Castle Will Become 'Night Castle' to Celebrate the Summer Solstice and Keep the Late-Night Fun Going All Summer Long

White Castle Will Become 'Night Castle' to Celebrate the Summer Solstice and Keep the Late-Night Fun Going All Summer Long

Night Castle promotion includes new Night Castle-branded packaging and merchandise, and a free soft drink offer for designated drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle has long been known as a late-night hot spot, the last stop after a fun night, the place to go for nocturnal cravings. It's a reputation that the 101-year-old family-owned business not only relishes, but also encourages by keeping castles open late to serve its Cravers morning, noon and night.

White Castle is celebrating summer nights with its new Night Castle soft drink cups and Crave Clutch. (PRNewswire)

White Castle to Become Night Castle to Celebrate the Summer Solstice and Keep the Late-Night Fun Going All Summer Long

In recognition of its standing as the after-hours scene for food and fun, White Castle will be celebrating throughout the summer with a series of promotions acknowledging its nightly transformation from White Castle to Night Castle.

Beginning June 20 — the Summer Solstice and the shortest night of the year — White Castle's 20-Slider Crave Clutch will sport a new, limited-time Night Castle design featuring scary eyes and teeth, turning the normal packaging into a late-night party monster to inspire nighttime merrymaking. Three new collectible soft drink cups will also feature a Night Castle design.

In addition, White Castle's House of Crave online gift shop will feature a whole new line of after-dark apparel, including socks, a hoodie, a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a Hawaiian shirt, as well as Night Castle accessories like LED cups, LED ice cubs, an LED gaming mousepad, an ice bucket, and a sleep mask.

While late-night adventures at the Castle should be epic, they should also be safe. So, between June 20 and July 4, White Castle will offer a free small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink to all customers who identify themselves as a designated driver, allowing everyone to have a memorable – but safe – night at White Castle.

"Many a craver have spent many a late night at White Castle," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We are there for all our cravers in search of some after-hours sustenance — like a beacon of light at night. Our new Night Castle packaging and merchandise will help make every night a good night at White Castle."

No matter where Cravers live, White Castle is always ready to be part of their late-night adventures. White Castle's famous Sliders – and now their juicy tender white meat Chicken Rings – are available in the freezer aisles of grocery and other retail stores across the country.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle