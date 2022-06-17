THE UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM IN CELEBRATION OF BLACK MUSIC MONTH JOINS THE GRAMMY MUSEUM®, THE RECORDING ACADEMY®'S BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE, AND MUSICARES® FOR A CURATED LIVE PANEL MODERATED BY NICK CANNON

"Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing the Stigma Together" At the Grammy Museum on June 25th at 3 pm

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universal Hip Hop Museum, in collaboration with the GRAMMY Museum®, the Recording Academy®, and MusiCares® presents a Black Music Month event, "Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing the Stigma Together", on Saturday, June 25, 3 PM at the Clive Davis Theater, GRAMMY Museum at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. L.A., CA. 90015.

The UHHM (Universal Hip Hop Museum) is holding a critical conversation to amplify the importance of mental wellness, especially in Hip Hop culture. "Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing the Stigma Together" will be a moderated panel discussion highlighting Black Music Month. Special opening remarks will be offered by Harvey Mason Jr. (Recording Academy, CEO), Rita George (GRAMMY Museum, Chief Program Officer), and Tina Marie Tyler (Universal Hip Hop Museum, Executive Producer and Advisory Board member).

This live stream panel discussion will be hosted by television host, rapper, actor, and comedian Nick Cannon and produced in partnership with the Grammy Museum, MusiCares, and the Black Music Collective. The purpose of this livestream event is to create an environment where Hip Hop artists and other creatives can share their mental health journeys. Health experts will offer science-based, culturally competent tools to address mental challenges in the genre. Panelists include Adrian Miller (XYION), Claudette Robinson (The Miracles), Michael "Blue" Williams (Family Tree Services), and Dawn Richard (Platinum Recording Artist).

How can community members of the music industry and supporters of Hip Hop culture improve the mental health of our creative ecosystem? In what ways can we address and eradicate the barriers to mental health care? How can we better identify behaviors not conducive to good mental well-being? How do we support their wellness in our roles as stewards and consumers of Rap and Hip Hop artists' work?

What does this support look like while sustaining the financial obligations inherent to the business of making music? VIP audience members will include JC Hall, LCSW (Hip Hop Therapy), Dr. Monique "Dr. Mo" Hedmann-Maxey (Hip Hop Public Health), and Ed Magee (Fender Play Foundation, BOD). They will also offer their insights and experiences to reduce the stigmas associated with addressing mental health concerns. The goal of the UHHM is to give voice to breaking down the stigmas facing mental health healing and wellness in the Hip Hop community.

Complimentary tickets are available here: https://www.universe.com/events/hip-hop-mental-health-facing-the-stigma-together-tickets-GHKW60

Access to the livestream will be available here: https://watch.grammymuseum.org/videos/hiphopmentalhealth

ABOUT THE UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM

Anchored in the birthplace of Hip Hop culture, the Universal Hip Hop Museum broke ground in the Bronx in 2021. Built as a space for audiences, artists, and technology to converge and create unparalleled educational and entertainment experiences, the museum is slated to open in Bronx Point in 2024. The UHHM will celebrate and preserve the history of local and global Hip Hop music and culture past, present, and future.

For more information, visit www.uhhm.org. "Like" the Universal Hip Hop Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @uhhmuseum.

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

Established in 2008, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form—from the technology of the recording process to the legends who have made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

