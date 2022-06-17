Boeing Reaffirms Commitment to HBCUs with $8 Million Investment Through Thurgood Marshall College Fund - Multi-year partnership will support student initiatives including talent sourcing, career and leadership development, and scholarships through 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boeing (NYSE: BA) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced a new $8 million, multi-year partnership to support the development of future technical talent. The Boeing l TMCF partnership renewal will support campus recruitment initiatives, career immersion activities, TMCF Leadership Institute programming and student scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through 2026.

"Our company's success and our ability to innovate for our customers is driven by how we work together and live our values," said Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. "That includes prioritizing equity, diversity and inclusion, which is vital to achieving better business outcomes. Strategic partnerships, like those with HBCUs and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, help create a space where students can flourish – and they establish a talent pipeline that is vital to future innovation across the aerospace industry and here at Boeing."

Building on a previous $6 million strategic investment made in 2018, the partnership will expand to include a new fast-track hiring program that will supply technical talent for open positions at Boeing locations in close geographic proximity to HBCUs.

"We are thrilled to continue our ground-breaking partnership with Boeing," said Dr. Harry Williams, president & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). "The Boeing l TMCF HBCU investment represents what we deem as best practice for companies who are committed to DEI. Through this partnership, Boeing has made a deep and long-term commitment to HBCUs and the talented students that attend them. We're excited about the continued success of the collaboration."

Since establishing the award-winning Boeing l TMCF partnership, Boeing has quadrupled intern hiring through priority partner HBCUs and extended the company's reach to more than 6,800 HBCU students. The partnership has been key to addressing Boeing's racial equity commitments and improving the representation of Black talent at the company. The partnership supports Boeing's racial equity commitments and goal to improve the representation of Black talent at the company.

"The Boeing l TMCF Scholar Program has been nothing short of amazing. It gave me the reassurance and confidence to continue to reach for the stars," said Jaida West, a member of the Boeing l TMCF Inaugural Cohort. "The Boeing and TMCF Teams have poured into me over the past two years, aiding my professional and personal development."

TMCF university partners receiving support from Boeing include the following:

Alabama A&M University

Clark Atlanta University

Florida A&M University

Howard University

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Prairie View A&M University

South Carolina State University

Southern University and A&M College

Spelman College

Tennessee State University

Tuskegee University

To date, TMCF has awarded more than $500 million in assistance to HBCUs. In addition to scholarships, TMCF provides programmatic, capacity building, public policy and advocacy support for the 47 TMCF member schools and the nearly 300,000 students who attend them.

About The Boeing Company

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Publicly-supported HBCUs enroll over 80% of all students attending HBCUs. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also a source for top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

